Cards football set to go bowling in Nashville

By Luke Graham —

Coming off one of the worst years in Louisville football history, first year head coach Scott Satterfield has brought the Louisville football program back to a bowl game to finish the season.

Just days after the Cardinals (7-5, 5-3) found out that Scott Satterfield won ACC Coach of the Year and that four players were given all ACC honors with junior Mekhi Becton and sophomore Tutu Atwell on the 1st team, and freshman Javian Hawkins and sophomore Hassan Hall on the 2nd team, they found out they were headed to Nashville for the Music City Bowl Game.

Louisville will meet up in Nashville and face off against Mississippi State (6-6,3-5). It has been two years since Cards have faced the Bulldogs to the date for the 2017 Music City Bowl.

On Dec. 30, 2017 they lost to Mississippi State in what would be Heisman winner Lamar Jackson’s last game as a Cardinal 31-27.

Louisville will look to make new fortune against the Bulldogs this time around. Led by sophomore quarterback Micale Cunningham the Cards look to take care of business in Nashville.

The city is buzzing about going bowling again and are hoping the Cards can win their first bowl game since 2015 against Texas A&M. Ironically enough, that was also the Music City Bowl.

With the Seniors going through a coaching change after playing with a Heisman winner, it would be nice to see them go out with a win to finish off their wild careers at Louisville.

Louisville looks to stay undefeated in Nashville this year after a win against Western Kentucky at a neutral site early in the season. The Cards will play at 4:00 pm on Dec. 30 on ESPN at Nissan Stadium.

Jessica Abell // The Louisville Cardinal