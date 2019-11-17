No. 5 Field Hockey’s historic season

By Luke Graham–

Cardinals field hockey advanced to the elite eight after taking down Michigan 2-1 in double overtime Nov. 15.

The No. 5 Cards persevered over a long double overtime game taking the victory. This came after trailing most of the game.

It was a tight game with both teams with a lot on the line with a 1-1 score by the end of regulation.

Senior Bethany Russ scored late in the third quarter to tie the game which would eventually send it into overtime. Russ later scored the game-winning goal in double overtime advancing the Cards to the elite eight. This was her second goal of the game, making her the star and leading the Cards to victory.

Goalkeeper and redshirt junior Holly Barr was key in with six saves including an overtime stop that kept the Cards alive.

This will be the first time the Cards have advanced to the elite eight. The Cardinals will be looking to build off of this accomplishment as the competition gets steeper.

After this game, the Cards tied their school record for wins in a single season and marked this year as the most successful field hockey season in school history.

The Cards look to maintain momentum, trying to get to the their first ever final four facing off against ACC competition with No. 7 Boston College this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Louisville in the series history is 4-2 with their most recent win against them coming earlier this year in a 3-2 game.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal