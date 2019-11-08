Louisville men’s basketball takes home a win against Miami

Jocelyn Kronoveter–

Louisville men’s basketball starts off the season with a strong 87-74 win against Miami Nov. 6 at the Hurricane’s home court.

Less than a minute into the first half, Miami scored three-point jumper. A minute later, junior Jordan Nwora came in strong and scored two points with a layup.

After Miami scored another three points, senior Steven Enoch made a basket and brought the score to 4-6.

Nwora made another layup followed shortly with a free throw, putting Louisville in the lead 7-6. Miami player Kameron McGusty made a basket, putting the team in the lead.

Determined to put Louisville back in the lead, senior Ryan McMahon scored two more times. Senior Dwayne Sutton followed with his first free throw of the game.

Eight minutes left in the first quarter, Louisville’s players came back strong and were in the lead 26-16.

In the second half, Louisville made more successful shots at the basket than Miami. Nwora made two successful free throws less than a minute in the half, with the team up 47-26.

Miami junior Chris Lykes then made two free throws followed by a three point shot by McGusty, allowing Miami to get closer.

The Cards did not score any more points after this. The teamwork and effort showed in the end of the first half and the start of the second kept Louisville on top and they went home with the win.

In an interview with Louisville’s head coach Chris Mack said he wasn’t worried about the preseason hype.

Mack went on to talk about how regardless of the teams progress, they won’t let it get to their heads. “I think that anytime you get told over and over how good you are before you’ve done anything, or earned it, it gives you a false sense of effort. It gives a false sense of you having done something that you haven’t.” Mack said.

The Cards are humble despite the hype prior to their first game and they showed off their skills by heading into a strong season after facing Miami.

Mack said he values good attitudes and consistency on the court, perhaps what led to Louisville’s victory tonight.

The next game will be held on Nov. 10 at 2:00 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center against the Youngstown State Penguins.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal