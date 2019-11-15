Lady Cards take Central Michigan 76-63

By Luke Graham–

The Lady Cards protected their home court on Nov. 14 against Central Michigan 76-63. No. 9 Lady Cards made it look harder than most thought it should be but got the job done.

A slow start for Louisville left fans a little worried but a 12-6 run to cap off the first quarter helped Louisville go into the 2nd quarter with a 22-15 lead.

Central Michigan had control in the second quarter as Louisville could not fully get their footing. A short 5-0 run was about the most that Louisville did in the second but that was followed by an 8-1 run by Central Michigan that ended the first half with a three-point difference advantage Cards.

The third quarter may have been the difference maker as Louisville finished the quarter with a 20-10 difference. Even though both teams matched at 17 points a piece in the 4th the third quarter was enough for the Lady Cards to take home the win.

Louisville had some help to pull off the tight win with 19 turnovers made by Central Michigan. They only shot 27 percent from three this game but that was ten percent better than Central Michigan’s seventeen percent. Turnovers have posed as a problem for the last few games for the Cardinals, having over 20 against Murray State.

Leading scorers for the Lady Cards were Junior guard, Dana Evans with 24 and Senior guard, Jazmine Jones with 25. Both scorers set a new career high.

Senior forward Kylee Shook dominated on both ends of the court with 12 rebounds and added 15 points to finish the night with a double-double.

The Lady Cards look to stay undefeated on Nov. 21 against UT Chattanooga at 6:30 p.m.

Photo by Anna Claire Will / The Louisville Cardinal