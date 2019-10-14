Louisville field hockey taken down by No. 9 Virginia

By Mariam Prieto-Perez —

No.5 Louisville field hockey loses to No.9 Virginia with a score of 2-1 on Friday Oct. 11. This game with mark the first loss since the Cardinals four-game winning streak and a second division loss.

The first quarter of the game saw 14 scoreless minutes. Finally, in the last 30, junior Mercedes Pastor broke through with assists from juniors Alli Biting and Meghan Schneider. This brought the first quarter score to 1-0.

In the second quarter the Cards (10-2, 2-2) had the opportunity to take a 2-0 lead with a penalty-corner goal. But the goal was disallowed due to an obstruction call against Louisville, with the call upheld after being challenged. The Cards held on to the lead, finishing the second quarter 1-0.

The third quarter saw Virginia (10-3, 2-2) gain momentum and playing an aggressive offense. The Cavaliers finished the quarter with 3 shots, compared to Louisville’s 2.

Virginia gained the upper hand in the last quarter when Virginia evened the score. With less than five mins left in the game, the Cavaliers scored again, ending regulation 2-1.

Louisville played a tough defense, ending with five saves versus Virginia’s three. Senior Bethany Russ led the defense alongside Pastor.

The Cardinal will be back in action against No. 16 Stanford on Tuesday Oct. 15 at Trager Stadium.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal