Field hockey gains traction with two straight wins

By Mariam Prieto-Perez

Louisville gains a winning week, with a shutout of No. 16 Stanford and a win against Longwood. This shows a promising stand with the ACC tournament in November.

Louisville (11-2) shutout Stanford (9-5) 3-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Trager Stadium. Marking the Cardinals sixth shutout of the season.

The Cardinals controlled the ball for the majority of the game, outshooting Stanford 34-13. Senior Bethany Russ scored a goal, alongside junior Mercedes Pastor and sophomore Erica Cooper. Goal keeper, junior Hollyn Barr proved important to the defense, finishing with two saves.

They started the first quarter hot, scoring right of the bat. The second quarter saw the Cardinals strike again, when Pastor scored a reverse stick shot. The Cards ended halftime with a 12-0 advantage-in-shots. The third quarter saw Stanford up the offense, with each team playing three shots each. In the last quarter, Russ made her ninth goal of the seasons with a rebound shot, pushing Louisville 3-0.

Louisville won against Longwood 4-2 at Trager Stadium.

Goals were made by senior Whena Munn and freshmen Margot Lawn, Minna Tremonti, and Camryn Pichea. The Cardinals held a 7-2 advantage in penalty corners against the Lancers, as well as outshooting 17-3.

Louisville made the scoreboard with a rebound shot by Tremonti, this marks her first collegiate goal. In the last minute of the first quarter, freshman Mattie Tabor sent a feed to Lawn, advancing Louisville to a two point lead. The second quarter was scoreless.

The third quarter saw Munn make her second goal of the season, assisted by All Bitting with a direct shot. The fourth quarter saw Camryn Pichea make her first career goal, pushing the Cardinals to 4-0. The Lancers responded hot, scoring back-to-back goals in the last four minutes of regulation. This brought the final score to 4-2.

The Cardinals are picking up steam heading toward the ACC tournament with this double header week. Louisville is at a good spot for the tournament, learning from the Virginia loss not to be too confident in the second half.

Head coach Justine Sowry commented on the Cardinals performance against Stanford. “Going into the last quarter, or even the second half, there was a little deja vu (with the Virginia Loss), because we had a great first half, and were 2-0 up and there not many time where you have a another opportunity for a redo.”

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal.