Creque out for the year with torn ACL

Luke Graham–

While Louisville football came away victorious in ACC play against Virginia, senior Blanton Creque tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Creque ranks at the top of the charts as one of the best kickers in Louisville history alongside Art Carmody.

He came into the season ranked sixth all time in points and fourth in made field goals. Creque will finish his remarkable career in the Red and White as the schools all time most accurate kicker of 82.3 percent passing Carmody with 82.2 percent.

Creque will most likely be replaced by sophomore Ryan Chalifoux. Chalifoux made his only extra point attempt on Oct. 26 and had one kickoff.

While this is not an odd injury for football players, it is a bit odd for it to happen to a kicker.

The Cards are going on a bye week and head coach Scott Satterfield will have an extra week to get Chalifoux trained for coming games.

Cards Nation looks to stand behind new kicker Chailfoux and the Cards as Louisville travels to Miami Nov. 9.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal