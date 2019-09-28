Football looks for first ACC win against Boston College

By Gabriel Wiest–

After taking a 35-24 loss against Florida State (2-2, 1-1), the Cardinals (2-2,0-1) are looking to claim their first ACC win against Boston College.

In Louisville’s last game against Florida State, the Cardinal’s defense took heavy damage in the first quarter with 21 points scored by the Seminoles’ offense.

Louisville’s offense against the Seminoles also had a slow start in the game with only one touchdown scored in the first half.

In order to claim their first ACC win, Louisville will need to buckle down on the defense line, limiting Boston’s (3-1, 1-0) scoring opportunities. Boston College has already put an ACC win on the board against Virginia Tech, giving them the edge in conference standings.

The Cardinals will also need to build off of offensive energy. In the previous game versus Florida State, the Louisville’s offense made their greatest plays in the second half. However, sophomore Malik Cunningham was the only player who caught passes for the Cardinals, gaining 286 yards with two touchdowns.

While rushing has been a strength for the Cardinals, they were stopped by FSU’s defense, only allowing 164 gains off of rushes. This is the lowest this season, meaning other teams are paying attention to yard gaining players like sophomore Hassan Hall, who has had 239 yards in four games.

Losing against FSU is a tough blow to Louisville’s schedule, with the Cardinals having to face off against four more ACC teams consecutively. After playing Boston College, Louisville will square off against No. 24 Wake Forest for the mid-season game.

With a week off from play, Satterfield will be looking to secure the team’s first conference win. This game will be significant in gaining ground lost from a 2-10 deficit last season. If the Cardinals win against BC, this already puts Satterfield’s first year one win higher than last season.

The Cardinals face off against Boston College on Oct. 5 at 12:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal