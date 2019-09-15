Cross country makes strides at Commodore Classic

By Mariam Prieto-Perez–

The Louisville men’s and women’s cross country team faced off in the Commodore Classic hosted by Vanderbilt Sept. 14.

Men’s cross county finished the Commodore Classic in third place. Women’s cross country completed the race in 11th place.

In the men’s race, three Cardinals finished in the top ten. Sophomore Emmanuel Cheboson ended the 8k race in 4th place with a time of 24:27.4.

Freshman Isaac Kiprop completed the 8k in seventh place with a time of 24:36.1. Junior Albert Kosgei finished the same race in 8th place with a 24:38.8 time.

The Louisville men’s cross country team collectively ran under a five and a half minute mile. The Cards finished with 105 points.

In the women’s race, three Cardinals finished in the top 30 with Sophomore Ivine Chemutai completing the 6k in 9th place with a 21:30.1 time.

Two other Cards finished in the top 30, the first being junior Bailey Beery coming in 29th and the second being Kassidy Manning coming in 30th during the 6k.

The women’s cross country team all ran less than a seven minute mile. Overall, Louisville finished with 281 points.

This will mark an impressive finish to the season with both teams placing in the top 15 racing schools in the Commodore Classic.

Head coach Dale Cowper said, “We’re excited about the effort both squads put forward today.”

“Each race was loaded with top caliber teams with several different regions represented,” he said.

Louisville will be racing next in the Greater Louisville Classic on Saturday, Oct. 5 at E.P Tom Sawyer Park.

Graphic by Shayla Kerr / The Louisville Cardinal