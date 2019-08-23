U of L purchases iconic Cardinal Stadium cabooses

By Matthew Keck —

The University of Louisville Athletic Association announced they bought the cabooses that reside at Cardinal Stadium Aug. 14.

U of L will ultimately pay $1.5 million to Cabooses Express to keep the cabooses. The deal was broken down so the University of Louisville Athletic Association is paying $660,000 initially, then $140,000 for the next six years.

U of L Athletic Director Vince Tyra said it was never the universities intention to lose the cabooses. “We wanted more control and risk management in place,” said Tyra.

U of L officially assumed control of the cabooses on Aug. 1, but the deal wasn’t official until Aug. 14. The university is still bound to its leases with the cabooses’ tenants though.

Tyra also said the university wanted to makes this purchase to ensure more protection. He said they plan to do away with overnight stays in the cabooses. Tyra also said that there will be a meeting with the tenants to discuss the new rules.

For the past 20 years Caboose Express had leased the cabooses to U of L. The ULAA decided in January they weren’t going to renew the lease.

Tyra said the cabooses will absolutely be there for the football team’s season opener.

Joseph Garcia // The Louisville Cardinal