Satterfield’s ‘playmakers’ to look out for in 2019

By Gabriel Wiest–

While this is not going to be the year of a Louisville Heisman trophy winner, Louisville will have plenty of opportunities for plays.

On the receiving game, sophomore “Tutu” Chatarius Atwell will be looking to build off of his 406 yards and two scores from the 2018 season.

“Strength wise I think Tutu Atwell will be a great player for us. He’s very dynamic with the ball in his hands, he is extremely fast and can make a lot of things happen,” said head coach Scott Satterfield.

Junior wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick will be coming back in 2019 after having 422 receiving yards and three touchdowns from the last year.

“Dez is going to be really big for us as well, he is a strong guy that can run and catch,” Satterfield said.

Junior quarterback Jawan Pass will be starting for Louisville again this season. Satterfield said that quick processing is the key when playing quarterback since things can happen fast. Pass had a 54 percent pass completion rate last season and is looking to run the ball more in 2019.

The running game is going to be emphasized under Satterfield. Sophomore Hasan Hall will be making plays as running back. Last season he contributed three touchdowns off of 303 rushing yards.

“We have a lot of depth in running back and we’re going to need that, they are going to get carries,” Satterfield said.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal