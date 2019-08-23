Previewing volleyball’s 2019 outlook

By Gabriel Wiest —

Louisville has been plagued with coach switch-ups in many sports, but volleyball has been left untouched. Head coach Dani Busboom Kelly will head into her third season with a national rank of No. 25.

The Cards will be looking to build on their success from last season (22-9), with a recruiting class ranked 16th in the NCAA. The freshmen will pack in the heat during the 2019 season topping the ACC in recruiting polls.

HM All-American senior Melanie McHenry will be returning to the court along with starters sophomore Emily Scott and redshirt junior Piper Roe.

While the Cards have talent, it will be difficult finding someone to fill now-graduate Molly Sauer’s shoes. The Louisville alumna was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and anchored the Libero position.

Louisville will face fierce competition with rival No. 7 Kentucky, a team the Cards fell 3-0 to last season. The women will also be challenged by No. 17 Purdue, who defeated Louisville 3-2. The Cards will face off against both teams during September.

Louisville will play No.12 Pittsburg twice. The Cards lost 3-1 to them last year.

The Card’s first game will be against Miami University on Saturday Aug. 24 at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. Louisville has not faced the team since 2015.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal