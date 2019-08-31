Field hockey opens season shutting Indiana out 5-0

By Jocelyn Kronoveter and Gabriel Wiest–

Louisville field hockey kicked off their first game of the season with a 5-0 win against Indiana University.

Entering this season, No. 12 Louisville had the shortest pre-season in history, giving players only six days to prepare before class started. Given the disadvantage the Cards dominated all four periods of the game shutting out Indiana.

Louisville started off strong with a goal during the first period by senior Bethany Russ.

In the second period Louisville increased their lead over Indiana after Russ scored again with an assist by junior Madison Walsh. Louisville’s offense demonstrated clear communication between teammates on the field throughout the game, helping secure the win.

Not long after Russ scored another goal, junior Mercedes Pastor and Walsh scored two more goals with a four point lead going into the third period.

Russ gave the team another goal after a hat trick, the first one for Louisville since last September and her first one on the team.

The game was in favor of Louisville after the three contributions from Russ.

“It is very exciting, but none of it could have been done without the work of my team, they were behind me and the ones feeding me the ball,” Russ said.

The competition level among the Louisville team pushes players to be in competition with each other while building leads.

“It is always nice to get a win on the board opening weekend and when you are playing at home,” head coach Justine Sowry said.

The Cards have room for improvement on the corners. Out of nine attempts only one resulted in a goal.

While Russ has risen up to be a senior leader on the team, she feels confident in the up and coming freshmen.

“The way that the freshmen came in this year was phenomenal, they all came in shape and willing to learn which is all that you can ask for,” Russ said.

Louisville is set to play head coach Sowry’s former team University of Massachusetts on Sept. 1 at noon at Trager Stadium.

Photo by Adrianna Lynch / The Louisville Cardinal