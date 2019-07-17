Previewing the 2019 Louisville football defense

By Gabriel Wiest —

Coming off of a harsh football season (2-10) and the end-season removal of former head coach Bobby Petrino, expectations for the 2019 season are unsteady.

While at Appalachian State, new head coach Scott Satterfield led the Mountaineers to a 47-16 career record over five seasons. The 2018 Sun Belt Coach of the Year is also 3-0 in bowl games.

With the introduction of Satterfield, there will be a heightened focus on defense. Satterfield brought along Bryan Brown, his defensive coordinator from App. State, to Louisville.

In 2018, the Mountaineers were at the top of the national defense standings, ranking fourth in scoring defense (15.5 points per game) and fifth in passing defense. Louisville on the other hand ranked No. 127 in scoring defense, allowing 44.1 points per game.

Brown brings an attacking 3-4 defensive scheme. While there are new rising names, expect familiar players such as junior linebackers Dorian Etheridge and CJ Avery. The duo will be vital to bringing the high flying defensive rhythm to life.

While Avery and Etheridge had a combined 111 tackles last season, senior safety Khane Pass brings another 54 tackles into the mix. South Carolina transfer Boosie Whitlow is expected to make plays in the outside linebacker position.

In addition to Pass playing in his final season, the secondary received a boost when junior Russ Yeast decided not to transfer the last season.

The defensive line has the most to prove in the 2019 season. Redshirt senior G.G. Robinson will be expected to anchor the line.

Similar to last season, the Cardinals will have a tough first game against Notre Dame. Last year, Louisville lost 51-14 to powerhouse Alabama.

Louisville’s season kicks off Monday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. in Cardinal Stadium.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal