U of L Cardinals defeat Mississippi State Bulldogs in College World Series

By Gabriel Wiest —

The Cardinals (51-17) won their second straight College World Series elimination game against Mississippi State (52-14) at 4-3.

Coming off of a 5-3 win against Auburn it was clear Louisville was not going to be eliminated without a fight.

The game started off with a three inning stalemate. Nick Bennett pitched the first four innings, earning an ERA of 4.40.

At the top of the fourth the Bulldogs struck iron with two runs and no answer from the Cards.

The Bulldogs then came back with another run made at the top of the seventh inning. Junior Tyler Fitzgerald and Junior Danny Oriente made the two final runs at the bottom of the seventh.

“I think you can see a lot from our team in those two at-bats from Oriente and Champbell,” said head coach Dan McDonnell. “Those two at-bats by those guys really showed our toughness.”

Louisville will face off against Vanderbilt in the next round. The Cardinals have already lost one game against the team during the tournament, facing elimination if they lose again.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal