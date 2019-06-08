Cardinals win first round against ECU in NCAA super regionals

By Jocelyn Kronoveter —

Louisville baseball (48-16) defeated Eastern Carolina University (47-17) in a blow out 15-1 in the NCAA Super Regionals home at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Winning game one puts the Cardinals one win away from advancing to their fifth appearance at the College World Series.

Both teams had a slow start with neither scoring for the first three innings.

Sophomore pitcher Reid Detmers had four strike-outs in the first four innings.

In the fourth inning senior Tyler Fitzgerald doubled to left field with one out when junior Logan Wyatt scores. Louisville then played another three runs on junior Danny Orinete’s double to right field.

In the bottom of the fifth inning Fitzgerald recorded his second RBI during the game to counting the scoring avalanche. Louisville then scored four more runs in the inning expanding their lead to 9-0.

East Carolina scored at the top of the sixth inning with a home-run. Louisville responded with five runs in the next three innings.

The Cardinals play against ECU again tomorrow at 3 p.m.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal