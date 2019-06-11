Brief: Binelas earns post-season honor

by Gabriel Wiest–

The National Colligate Writers Association announced third baseman Alex Binelas for the freshmen baseball All-American Honor on June 10. He is one of 32 players to grab the title.

Binelas is the 17 player in Louisville’s program history to have the honor. Fourteen of those players were coached by Dan McDonnell.

Binelas also earned ACC Player of the Week and Perfect Game National Player of the Week in April as well with a .453 batting average over the month.

The third baseman picked up steam over the duration of the season, and has now peaked in post-season. His post-season highlight was his game winning hit against Illinois State in regionals and sending the Cards to the College World Series.

File Photo/ The Louisville Cardinal