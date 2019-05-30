V.J. King skips out on senior year, pursuing professional career

By Gabriel Wiest–

Men’s basketball forward V.J. King announced his pursuit of a professional basketball career after three years spent with the University of Louisville.

King tweeted, “I’d like to announce that I will be forgoing my senior year and taking the next step in pursuing my career as a professional basketball player.”

This decision did not come as a surprise to the team. King notified the university that if he did not go on to professional basketball, he would still not return to Louisville for his senior season.

“He is working toward completing his degree currently and had planned to look at options as a possible graduate transfer for the next season had he returned for his final season of collegiate eligibility,” senior associate athletic director Kenny Klein said.

Ending his tweet on a positive note King said, “To the University of Louisville…Through it all, thank you for everything. I will always be a Cardinal!”

King, who committed as a five-star recruit in 2015, finished his collegiate career with 616 points and 284 rebounds in 101 games played.

This decision to forego his senior season opens a scholarship for head coach Chris Mack’s team. However, the top 10 recruiting class will remain the same, as it was already set in place.

King did not receive an invite to the NBA Combine and is training with well-known basketball mentor, Jordan Lawley.

File photo/ The Louisville Cardinal