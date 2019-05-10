President Bendapudi to donate raise to U of L

By Maggie Vancampen —

President Neeli Bendapudi plans to donate her 12 percent raise back to the University of Louisville.

She announced her intention on Twitter May 9 when she said, “I am so grateful to the Board for the praise and the raise! In honor of the Cards who are graduating this weekend, it is my honor to donate the raise to U of L.”

U of L spokesman John Karman said that Bendapudi is working with Advancement Director Brad Shafer to determine the details. “I can safely say that the donation will be made to benefit our students, faculty and staff,” he said.

Karman said, “This decision shows the true character of our president. She is dedicated to making the university a great place for all of our students, faculty and staff.”

This decision came hours after her one-year evaluation. The Board had decided to give her the 12 percent raise which raised her salary from $650,000 to $725,000.