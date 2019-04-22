No. 9 UNC defeats men’s tennis in quarterfinals of ACC Championship

By Riley Vance —

Men’s tennis (16-13) had a tough matchup in the quarterfinals on the ACC Championship on April 18th. North Carolina (18-5) dominated all courts, leaving Louisville with a 4-0 loss.

The doubles lineup included senior Christopher Morin-Kougoucheff and freshman Fabien Salle at the No. 1 spot, seniors George Hedley and Federico Gomez at the No. 2 spot, and freshmen Sergio Hernandez and Alex Wesbrooks at No. 3.

Starting things off was Mac Kiger and Simon Soendergaard (UNC) with a 6-2 win over Hernandez and Wesbrooks.

Hedley and Gomez battled on court two in attempt to save the doubles point, but fell 7-5 to Blaine Boyden and Josh Peck (UNC).

The match on court one was left unfinished, and Kougoucheff and Salle were down 5-6.

The singles lineup included Kougoucheff at No. 1, senior Brandon Lancaster at No. 2, Hernandez at No. 3, Salle at No. 4, Gomez at No. 5, and freshman David Mizrahi at the No. 6 spot.

UNC’s lineup posed tough competition with their top three singles players being ranked nationally.

Salle finished first with a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Blaine Boyden (UNC).

Bringing the overall score to 3-0, Mac Kiger (UNC) defeated Mizrahi 6-4, 6-3.

Lancaster fell 6-3, 6-1 to No. 102 Josh Peck (UNC) to clinch the match for the Tar Heels.

Kougoucheff lost the first set 6-4 and was down 5-0 against No. 38 Benjamin Sigouin (UNC) when the match was clinched, and Hernandez was up 1-0 in the third set against No. 116 Brian Cernoch (UNC).

Photo by Riley Vance / The Louisville Cardinal