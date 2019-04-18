No. 7 baseball hits a stride with one month left in regular season

By Matt Bradshaw —

No. 7 baseball (29-8, 13-5) enters the upcoming weekend with a huge amount of momentum. Whereas last week saw Louisville in third place of the Atlantic Division of the ACC, this one sees the Cardinals in first place following terrific performances against a pair of opponents.

The Cards first traveled to Raleigh to face No. 2 NC State last weekend, with the Wolfpack and the Clemson Tigers ahead of Louisville in their division.

Against NC State, Louisville arguably put together its most important three-game sweep of the current season. Head coach Dan McDonnell’s Cardinals won 14-2, 6-3 and 18-6 at the home of the second-ranked team of the nation, proving Louisville’s electric talent is hitting a stride.

Shortly thereafter, Louisville traveled to Lexington and completed a season sweep of rival Kentucky. The Cards cruised in an 18-6 win with 23 hits at the Cats’ new baseball stadium, their most hits in a game in nearly 15 years.

Louisville has now won six straight games on the way to a weekend series with Miami, with both bats and arms as hot as ever. The Cardinals offense has remained red-hot as of late, and the pitching staff ranks top 15 in the country in ERA (3.21), WHIP (1.15), strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.94) and hits allowed per nine innings (6.80).

With about a month remaining in the regular season, the postseason outlook looks positive as ever for Louisville. If the offense remains hot and the pitching consistent, the Cards have a great chance of topping their division in the ACC and making a run for a return to the College World Series.

You can follow the Louisville Cardinal on Twitter @thecardsports.

Photos by Taris Smith & David Mucker / The Louisville Cardinal