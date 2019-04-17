Conner Farrell: My time at the Cardinal

By Conner Farrell —

We’re finally here, my final article as a member of the sports section at The Louisville Cardinal. It’s been a little over three years since I published my first piece and, to bookend my final one, I want to share not only my experience on staff but some of my favorite moments in Cardinal athletics in my four years on campus.

Starting in February 2016, the first game I attended as my initial taste of student journalism was the baseball home opener. That article fueled the fire for my desire to get a degree in something that I was passionate about and write for this section in the coming years.

Moving forward, our section saw the torch of sports editor passed down three times. Each time, the commitment to continuity of dedicated reporting remained the same.

The sports section of The Cardinal has always strived to give the most accurate and wide-ranging news surrounding Louisville Athletics. We strive to cover more than just the well-recognized sports and give writers a platform for creative endeavors, which is something I am proud to have helped with.

In my time on campus, U of L has seen a lot of turnover in both sports and the university as a whole. Coaching changes, scandals and the shake-up of the athletic and academic departments were constant during the last four years. However, through the dark cloud that hung over campus for a time, there were still many memorable moments made.

Two of my favorite memories are the 2017 football season and this season’s men’s basketball team.

The 2017 football team is remembered fondly for finally getting over that ACC hump with their first win over Florida State and a near-win against Clemson on the road. Of course, the biggest remembrance of the season came from quarterback Lamar Jackson and the dozens of moments that electrified the country in his Heisman-trophy campaign.

The 2018-19 men’s basketball season will remain with me as the start of a whole new era in Cardinal hoops. The team had many up’s and down’s through the course of the season but, as a viewer, you could tell that the team brought it every single game and played with grit each time on the hardwood.

In this somewhat convoluted and short love letter to my time at The Cardinal, I want to give thanks to everyone that I have worked with and appreciate the work that goes into dedicated journalism. Although my time here is finished, I have no doubt that this paper will be in good hands for the long haul. Come join the team and you will not be disappointed with the experiences you have, the connections you make and the memories you will never forget.

