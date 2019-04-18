Boston College takes down women’s tennis in first round of ACC Championship

By Riley Vance —

No. 14 seed Louisville women’s tennis faced No. 11 seed Boston College (No. 40 in the nation) in the first round of the ACC Championship and lost 4-1. They played the Eagles earlier in the season losing 5-2. This match wraps up the 2018-2019 season for the Cards.

The doubles lineup included junior Raven Neely and freshman Dina Chaika at the No. 1 spot, senior Sena Suswam and freshman Chloe Hamlin at the No. 2 spot, and senior Ola Mally and junior Diana Wong at the No. 3 spot.

Suswam and Hamlin brought in a quick 6-0 win over Yufei Long and Dasha Possokhovato (BC) to start off the match.

Mally and Wong suffered a 6-4 loss to Loren Haukova and Elene Tsokilauri (BC).

Neely and Chaika fought, but came up just short with a 7-6 loss to No. 70 Kylie Wilcox and Jackie Urbinati (BC), giving the doubles point to the Eagles.

The singles lineup included sophomore Nikolina Jovic at No. 1, Neely at No. 2, Suswam at No. 3, Mally at No. 4, Hamlin at No. 5, and Wong at the No. 6 spot.

Wong finished first, falling 6-2, 6-3 to Laura Lopez (BC).

Coming in next was Jovic with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Yufei Long (BC).

Suswam fought back on court three taking down Jackie Urbinati (BC) 6-3, 6-2, making the overall score 3-1.

To clinch the match, Natasha Irani (BC) defeated Mally 6-3, 6-3, leaving the score at 4-1.

Neely split sets and was down 1-5 in the third, but her match was left unfinished.

Hamlin lost her first set and was down 3-4 in the second, but her match was left unfinished as well.

Boston College will advance to the next round to play Wake Forest tomorrow, but the Cards will be heading home.

Louisville men’s tennis is still in the tournament and will play Georgia Tech April 18 at 11:30am.

Photo by Riley Vance / The Louisville Cardinal