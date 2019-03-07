Women’s tennis faces tough competition with ACC play underway

By Riley Vance —

No. 49 women’s tennis started this past weekend with a 6-1 loss at No. 11 NC State and ended with a 4-0 loss at No. 1 North Carolina. Louisville’s overall record is now 10-5.

In their match against NC State, the Cards lost two of their doubles matches, with one being unfinished. The Wolfpack took the lead immediately by winning the doubles point, putting the overall score at 1-0.

In the singles portion of play, junior Raven Neely won Louisville’s only match with a score of 4-6, 7-6, 10-5.

After only a day off, the Cardinals went on to face the top-ranked Tar Heels. Losing 4-0, no matches were won on Louisville’s side.

During doubles, No.3 Chloe Hamlin and Aleksandra Mally were tied 3-3 with Chloe Ouellet-Pizer and Sophia Patel (UNC), but their match was left unfinished since UNC had already secured their matches at the No. 1 and No. 2 spot.

Three matches during the singles portion were left unfinished as well, as the fate of the Cardinals had already been determined. Louisville put up a decent fight, but North Carolina prevailed in the end.

Following these two vigorous matches, the Cards travel to play Notre Dame on Friday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m. at the Eck Tennis Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame (8-5) was ranked No. 44 before they recently lost to North Carolina (6-1) and NC State (5-2) the first weekend of March. The match between the Cards and the Fighting Irish should be competitive.

You can follow the Louisville Cardinal on Twitter @thecardsports.

Photo by Riley Vance / The Louisville Cardinal