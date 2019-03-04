Mon. Mar 4th, 2019

Penne for you thoughts: Unbeetable eateries in Cardtowne

1 min ago Joseph Garcia

By Jocelyn Kronoveter —

This week the Louisville Cardinal hit up Cardinal Boulevard to explore the different food options available for students outside of the Ville Grill and the Student Activities Center.

After evaluation, we were able to rank our top five picks in order from our least favorite place to our best:

  1. Comfy Cow

It wasn’t hard to choose from this menu. Any way you make it, ice cream is delicious.

We tried chocolate, vanilla, cookies & cream, cookie dough and black raspberry chip.

Of course, starting off with the basic flavors allowed us to judge in the most neutral way possible while eventually working our way up to try other fan favorites.

Chocolate and vanilla are always good. Cookies & cream offered a nice Oreo crunch and the black raspberry chip flavor offered a unique flavor you can’t beat.

Although ice cream can be anyone’s favorite treat, especially before finals, we put it at the bottom because it didn’t bring much in regards to nutritional value.

  1. Mt. Fuji

If you enjoy sushi this is a no brainer. We decided to try the miso soup, teriyaki chicken, and vegetable rolls to start. For sushi, we tried the tuna roll, california roll, and both avocado and cucumber roll.

The miso soup is always good for both a meal and appetizer, along with the teriyaki chicken bringing a sweet taste for flavor, and the vegetable roll to finish.

The tuna and california rolls were both fresh and nicely presented. While the tuna roll was available both normal and spicy, the california roll offered a sweet taste along with a fresh crunch.

We kept in mind that with vegetarian/vegan options becoming more popular, so we tried sushi rolls with avocado and cucumber in them only. The cucumber had a nice crunch to it while the avocado was smooth, had flavor and was easy to chew.

We found other options as well such the hibachi dinner made with vegetables which we are sure will satisfy the taste buds along with nutritional value as well.

  1. Jimmy Johns

You can’t go wrong with a sandwich. At our visit to Jimmy Johns, we tried the bacon lettuce tomato (BLT), the big italian and the tuna salad.

Most items fit within a 2000 calorie diet, along with offering a variety of options to put on your sandwich.

The BLT had a nice crunch to it because of the bacon and we found the lettuce and tomato to be very fresh.

Once again all ingredients tasted fresh. The tuna salad sandwich came with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

We found every sandwich to satisfy our taste buds. If you’re on the go Jimmy Johns can give you a wrapped up sandwich ready and fresh.

  1. Noodles & Company

This menu offered a variety of options and if you’re feeling healthy, they’ve got something for you too. From veggie noodles to alfredo, it was hard to choose what we wanted to eat first.

We started off with the penne rosa. It has spicy tomato cream sauce and is topped with feta cheese. It also has mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach. The sauce has the right amount of spice, blending in well with the mushroom and spinach. The feta cheese gave it a nice creamy texture to pair with everything else.

The noodles were cooked great, and overall we found it to be a good meal. Next we tried the zucchini truffle mac which contained black truffle, roasted mushrooms, shredded parmesan, toasted bread crumbs and their famous cheese sauce.

If you’re looking for healthy options Noodles & Company can help.

This meal was only 540 calories. The zucchini tasted fresh and went surprisingly well with the cheese sauce with every ingredient blending together. We recommend this place to anyone looking for a change in what they eat or simply want a good, fulfilling meal.

  1. Qdoba

Who doesn’t love Qdoba’s food? There’s a reason we put them at the top.

This time, it was hard to decide what we wanted to try. We ended up going with a taco salad, burrito bowl and three cheese nachos.

The queso paired well with everything we tried, and all the ingredients tasted better than you would expect. The best part is they offer plenty of vegetarian options.

From burritos to quesadillas this is a go-to place for anyone on the vegetarian diet.

Graphic by Shayla Kerr / The Louisville Cardinal

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Survivors share stories with STARR

4 days ago Joseph Garcia

Student Spotlight: Empowering students through film

5 days ago Joseph Garcia

RaiseRed raises record green for the kids

7 days ago Joseph Garcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Penne for you thoughts: Unbeetable eateries in Cardtowne

1 min ago Joseph Garcia

Men’s tennis fights but comes up short to Northwestern

4 hours ago Riley Vance

Men’s basketball: Too early to sweat short or long term

7 hours ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s swimming and diving takes second at ACC Championships

7 hours ago Matt Bradshaw

Softball sweeps Cardinal Classic

7 hours ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball beats Notre Dame on Senior Day

1 day ago Matt Bradshaw

LouCity works men’s soccer 3-1 in 502 Derby

2 days ago Matt Bradshaw

Carter, Durr and Fuehring: A Cardinal class to remember

4 days ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball stomps NC State, Durr scores 47

4 days ago Gabriel Wiest

Survivors share stories with STARR

4 days ago Joseph Garcia

Xavier tops baseball 5-4 in extra innings

5 days ago Micah Brown

Student Spotlight: Empowering students through film

5 days ago Joseph Garcia

Listen to students: Support Climate Justice

6 days ago Quintez Brown

RaiseRed raises record green for the kids

7 days ago Joseph Garcia

#FridaysForFuture movement comes to campus

1 week ago Maggie Vancampen

Ash, Wasike win titles at ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball turns in tumultuous February by the numbers

1 week ago Conner Farrell

Women’s tennis falls to Syracuse, rebounds with win over Clemson

1 week ago Riley Vance

No. 4 women’s basketball breezes by Boston College

1 week ago Gabriel Wiest

Women’s swimming and diving takes third at ACC Championships

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

Three takeaways from baseball’s season opening games

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

Lacrosse crushes Mercer 20-2 in home opener

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball loses another halftime lead, falls to Virginia

1 week ago Micah Brown

UPS gifts $5 million to Louisville Athletics

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis tops NKU and Xavier in doubleheader

1 week ago Riley Vance

thank u, next: Rising from tragedy and break-up

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

University searches for hospital partnership

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

Every kiss begins with Konsent

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Madness ensues: Projecting where the Cards will fly in March

2 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball eyes No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Lacrosse starts 2019 with three tough losses

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s tennis starts its season with 9-2 record

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

SGA elections are here: Your vote is your voice

2 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Men’s tennis sweeps doubleheader against Purdue and Austin Peay

2 weeks ago Riley Vance

No. 20 Miami storms No. 2 Louisville by surprise for second loss this season

2 weeks ago Gabriel Wiest

U of L students need to take diversity more seriously

2 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Tigers threaten, but No. 16 men’s basketball overcomes stupor for one-point win

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

African American Theatre Program celebrates 25 years with gala

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

Just the way you are: A color wheel for romance

3 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Not to be sappy, but seriously, save the trees

3 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Freshman Alex Wesbrooks making smooth transition to college tennis

3 weeks ago Riley Vance

No. 16 Louisville pressured into 71-69 loss by No. 2 Duke

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Hollywood is wrong: Movies the Oscars missed from 2018

3 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Finding your fit at U of L

3 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Shake it up with Cardinal Nutrition

3 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

McDonnell eyes four pitchers for baseball’s rotation

3 weeks ago Micah Brown

Funke and Ferguson boost softball’s heavy-hitting team

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball features 13 freshmen ready to contribute in 2019

3 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Five seniors lead the way into new era of Cardinals Softball

3 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Wyatt and Oriente provide offensive consistency for baseball

3 weeks ago Brad McGuffin

Sophomores stack the roster for softball

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

How to stay safe, avoid falling victim to crime

3 weeks ago Sam Combest

Campus flu cases approach 100

3 weeks ago Sam Combest

Failing as fuel: All signs point to Omaha for baseball

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Softball features speed, versatility and maturity in 20th season

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Recapping Louisville’s busy week in sports

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 2 women’s basketball slams No. 15 Syracuse, tops the ACC

4 weeks ago Gabriel Wiest

Valentine’s Day is overhyped and problematic

4 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Cuddle up and turn down the lights for these must-see rom-coms

4 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Two robbery suspects arrested near campus after drug deal gone bad

4 weeks ago Sam Combest

University Police announce partnership with LMPD

4 weeks ago Sam Combest

History of Valentine’s: Love goes beyond a single day

4 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Don’t go breaking my heart, or the bank

4 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Cardinal Editor to attend prestigious national conference

4 weeks ago Sam Combest

Weather closures are rare but keep you safe

4 weeks ago Sam Combest

Brief: Robbery at the Province Apartments

4 weeks ago Sam Combest

United by a thread: Serving looks of inclusivity at Luminance

4 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Lacrosse preview: Teeter brings talent, preparation to tough ACC slate

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball beats UConn, Asia Durr scores a lot

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

North Carolina outfights Louisville men’s basketball 79-69 in lopsided rematch

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 3 U of L rocks No. 2 UConn for a 78-69 win at the Yum! Center

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Covington Catholic gaslighted us and succeeded

1 month ago Quintez Brown

Sloppy reporting causes national outrage

1 month ago Quintez Brown

BRIEF: UofL student robbed at gunpoint

1 month ago Sam Combest

Old Cardinal Stadium set to be demolished after 63 years of existence

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimming and diving sweeps senior day, falls to rival Kentucky

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball wins five straight, cracks the top 25

1 month ago Conner Farrell

Meet the coaches: Satterfield completes his football staff

1 month ago Micah Brown

Burdi and Rogers look to bounce back from professional baseball debuts

1 month ago Conner Farrell

Mickey Hess and Kaila Story discuss allyship, hip hop and racism

1 month ago Quintez Brown

Baseball opens Flaker Family Pro Locker Room

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 23 men’s basketball avenges lone ACC loss, beats Pittsburgh at home

1 month ago Brad McGuffin

No. 23 men’s basketball outlasts No. 21 NC State for fourth straight win

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Mitchell, Harrell and Rozier headline Cardinals in the NBA

1 month ago Conner Farrell

Men’s tennis: Equal parts energy and experience in 2019

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s tennis: Opportunities abound in challenging conference

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Make it a day on, not a day off

1 month ago Quintez Brown

Sean Moth: Twenty years’ perspective working, announcing and breaking bones

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Police arrest man for campus robberies and assault

2 months ago Sam Combest

Campus crime reactions

2 months ago Sam Combest

Arrest warrant issued for robberies suspect

2 months ago Sam Combest

Men’s basketball upsets UNC for first ever Chapel Hill win

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Jackson and Rankins headline Cardinals in the NFL

2 months ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball falls to No. 1 Notre Dame, beats Georgia Tech

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis begins 2019 with wins in the Aloha State

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Setter Tori Dilfer transfers to U of L volleyball

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Lauren Hartlage to compete at Augusta National Amateur Championship

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball names five captains for upcoming season

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimmers find success at Short Course World Championships

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

The Scott Satterfield Era: One month down

2 months ago Conner Farrell

Whitney Young to become women’s golf head coach in 2019

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball ranked No. 9 in collegiate newspaper preseason poll

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball remains undefeated as Notre Dame approaches

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

New Year, New Coaches: Vince Tyra making hiring moves

2 months ago Sam Combest

Tate Schmitt signs with Real Salt Lake

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 16 Kentucky shoots down low-flying Cards 71-58 in college basketball’s biggest rivalry

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

John Michael Hayden promoted to men’s soccer head coach

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Todd Sharp terminated as Ladybirds head coach

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

UofL receives $2 million grant

7 mins ago Sam Combest

SGA Announces three out of the executive top four, AVP runoff election

4 hours ago Gabriel Wiest