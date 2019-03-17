Forrest, Wasike earn All-American honors at NCAA Indoor Championships

Louisville sophomore Makenli Forrest placed second in the weight throw at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Following a fourth-place finish at the ACC Indoor Championships, women’s track and field sent Makenli Forrest and Dorcas Wasike to the NCAA Indoor Championships in Alabama. Both Cardinals competed hard and earned All-American honors for their performances.

Forrest capped a standout sophomore season in the weight throw with second place at the NCAAs. She began competition in Birmingham ranked eighth nationally in the weight throw, underscoring the significance of her high-level performance.

“That was an exciting competition,” head coach Dale Cowper said. “For Makenli to come into the event ranked eighth and finish as the NCAA runner-up is simply a testament to her competitive nature and her ability to maintain composure today.”

Through the current season, Forrest has won the weight throw four times and finished in the top four of all six of Louisville’s meets. She threw a personal-best 22.54m/73-11.50 in the final round of the NCAAs to grab second place and first-team All-American honors.

“Her future is bright and I look forward to having the opportunity to continue working with her over the next few years,” Cowper said of Forrest.

Also distinguishing herself alongside Forrest was Wasike. The redshirt sophomore finished ninth in the 5,000 meters for her first appearance at the NCAA Championships.

Wasike ran well at the ACC Championships a couple of weeks before, finishing second in the 5,000 meters and first in the 3,000 meters. She ranked fifth in the nation in the 5,000 meters prior to the NCAAs, though coach Cowper said Wasike’s ninth-place finish is still a high accomplishment.

“Dorcas lined up against the best women in the country and gave a tremendous effort,” Cowper said. “While it’s not the result she was hoping for, we are proud of the way she represents our program and the university.”

Wasike earned second-team All-American honors for her performance, officially becoming a two-time Cross Country All-American, an Outdoor Track All-American and now an Indoor Track All-American.

“I don’t know many college students that can be competitive at an All-American level for 10 months out of the year while pursuing a nursing degree,” Cowper said. “But that’s what (Wasike) has been able to do.”

The track and field team recently began its outdoor season with 14 wins at the Houston Spring Break Invitational. Louisville will travel to meets in Austin, TX; Raleigh, NC; Oxford, MS; and Knoxville, TN, before hosting the Louisville Invitational April 12-13.

