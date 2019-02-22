Fri. Feb 22nd, 2019

UPS gifts $5 million to Louisville Athletics

7 mins ago Matt Bradshaw

By Matt Bradshaw —

UPS planes are an integral part of the U of L experience, flying over students’ heads at a prolific rate. That partnership grows ever closer with a new development between the international shipping company and Louisville Athletics.

On Feb. 22, athletic director Vince Tyra announced that UPS is committing $5 million to the athletics department. The gift is part of a 13-year agreement that will create programs within athletics in support of student-athletes.

“We have established a terrific partnership with UPS over the last 20 years,” Tyra said. “We are now excited about the level of support and array of programs designed to strengthen this partnership.”

One aspect of the agreement looks for long-term benefits: the UPS Leadership Academy. The program will support sophomore student-athletes in developing a framework for leadership as they grow in their collegiate careers. Topics of the academy include leadership roles, emotional intelligence, enhanced career opportunities, servant leadership, goal setting and networking.

Another incoming program is the UPS Executive Speaker Series, which will feature leaders around the world from fields like management, aviation, Human Resources, sales and public relations.

“Freshmen get on campus and need to get acclamated as a student-athlete, finding out how to do time management and get academics in line,” Tyra said. “In the sophomore year, we’re really trying to move them to what’s next in life.”

Other aspects of the $5 million deal include high-level internships for student-athletes, as well as extending naming rights for the UPS Flight Deck at Cardinal Stadium. The venue’s upper deck earned its name in 2009 when UPS committed $3 million to the expansion.

“Our hope is that when someone is watching a game from the UPS Flight Deck, they’ll not only think of our beautiful aircraft overhead, but realize we’re connecting global communities with everything from medial supplies to e-commerce,” UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan said. “Continuing the relationship with the University of Louisville helps us educate a future workforce with the benefit of a tuition-free education.

Essential to the relationship between UPS and U of L is the Metropolitan College, where students work for the shipping company and take classes tuition free. The opportunity looks like it’s here to stay, as UPS continues growing closer to the University.

UPS began its airline operations in Louisville back in 1982. Now the city’s largest employer, Tyra hopes the partnership will help spur similar growth at U of L in years to come.

“We’re going to continue our partnership, not just another 13 years, it’ll be longer that,” Tyra said. “UPS will certainly grow here in the community and we’re excited about how the University can do that, for our student population as well as our student-athlete population.”

Though many saw the $5 million commitment related to naming rites for Cardinal Stadium, Tyra declined the connection. He said naming rites for the stadium have remained “dormant” and that there will be a “time and place” to talk about it in the future.

 

 

 

 

 

You can follow the Louisville Cardinal on Twitter @thecardsports.

Photos by Matt Bradshaw / The Louisville Cardinal

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Men’s tennis tops NKU and Xavier in doubleheader

7 hours ago Riley Vance

Madness ensues: Projecting where the Cards will fly in March

3 days ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball eyes No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

3 days ago Matt Bradshaw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

UPS gifts $5 million to Louisville Athletics

7 mins ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis tops NKU and Xavier in doubleheader

7 hours ago Riley Vance

thank u, next: Rising from tragedy and break-up

1 day ago Joseph Garcia

University searches for hospital partnership

3 days ago Sam Combest

Every kiss begins with Konsent

3 days ago Joseph Garcia

Madness ensues: Projecting where the Cards will fly in March

3 days ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball eyes No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

3 days ago Matt Bradshaw

Lacrosse starts 2019 with three tough losses

3 days ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s tennis starts its season with 9-2 record

3 days ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis sweeps doubleheader against Purdue and Austin Peay

5 days ago Riley Vance

No. 20 Miami storms No. 2 Louisville by surprise for second loss this season

5 days ago Gabriel Wiest

U of L students need to take diversity more seriously

5 days ago Quintez Brown

Tigers threaten, but No. 16 men’s basketball overcomes stupor for one-point win

6 days ago Matt Bradshaw

African American Theatre Program celebrates 25 years with gala

7 days ago Sam Combest

Not to be sappy, but seriously, save the trees

1 week ago Joseph Garcia

Freshman Alex Wesbrooks making smooth transition to college tennis

1 week ago Riley Vance

No. 16 Louisville pressured into 71-69 loss by No. 2 Duke

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

Hollywood is wrong: Movies the Oscars missed from 2018

1 week ago Joseph Garcia

Finding your fit at U of L

1 week ago Joseph Garcia

Shake it up with Cardinal Nutrition

1 week ago Joseph Garcia

McDonnell eyes four pitchers for baseball’s rotation

1 week ago Micah Brown

Funke and Ferguson boost softball’s heavy-hitting team

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball features 13 freshmen ready to contribute in 2019

1 week ago Conner Farrell

Five seniors lead the way into new era of Cardinals Softball

1 week ago Conner Farrell

Wyatt and Oriente provide offensive consistency for baseball

1 week ago Brad McGuffin

Sophomores stack the roster for softball

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

How to stay safe, avoid falling victim to crime

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

Campus flu cases approach 100

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

Failing as fuel: All signs point to Omaha for baseball

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Softball features speed, versatility and maturity in 20th season

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Recapping Louisville’s busy week in sports

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 2 women’s basketball slams No. 15 Syracuse, tops the ACC

2 weeks ago Gabriel Wiest

Valentine’s Day is overhyped and problematic

2 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Cuddle up and turn down the lights for these must-see rom-coms

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Two robbery suspects arrested near campus after drug deal gone bad

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

University Police announce partnership with LMPD

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

History of Valentine’s: Love goes beyond a single day

2 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Don’t go breaking my heart, or the bank

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Cardinal Editor to attend prestigious national conference

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

Weather closures are rare but keep you safe

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

Brief: Robbery at the Province Apartments

3 weeks ago Sam Combest

United by a thread: Serving looks of inclusivity at Luminance

3 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Lacrosse preview: Teeter brings talent, preparation to tough ACC slate

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball beats UConn, Asia Durr scores a lot

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

North Carolina outfights Louisville men’s basketball 79-69 in lopsided rematch

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 3 U of L rocks No. 2 UConn for a 78-69 win at the Yum! Center

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Sloppy reporting causes national outrage

3 weeks ago Quintez Brown

BRIEF: UofL student robbed at gunpoint

3 weeks ago Sam Combest

Old Cardinal Stadium set to be demolished after 63 years of existence

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimming and diving sweeps senior day, falls to rival Kentucky

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball wins five straight, cracks the top 25

3 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Meet the coaches: Satterfield completes his football staff

3 weeks ago Micah Brown

Burdi and Rogers look to bounce back from professional baseball debuts

3 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Mickey Hess and Kaila Story discuss allyship, hip hop and racism

4 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Baseball opens Flaker Family Pro Locker Room

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 23 men’s basketball avenges lone ACC loss, beats Pittsburgh at home

4 weeks ago Brad McGuffin

No. 23 men’s basketball outlasts No. 21 NC State for fourth straight win

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Mitchell, Harrell and Rozier headline Cardinals in the NBA

1 month ago Conner Farrell

Men’s tennis: Equal parts energy and experience in 2019

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s tennis: Opportunities abound in challenging conference

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Make it a day on, not a day off

1 month ago Quintez Brown

Sean Moth: Twenty years’ perspective working, announcing and breaking bones

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Police arrest man for campus robberies and assault

1 month ago Sam Combest

Campus crime reactions

1 month ago Sam Combest

Arrest warrant issued for robberies suspect

1 month ago Sam Combest

Men’s basketball upsets UNC for first ever Chapel Hill win

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Jackson and Rankins headline Cardinals in the NFL

1 month ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball falls to No. 1 Notre Dame, beats Georgia Tech

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis begins 2019 with wins in the Aloha State

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Setter Tori Dilfer transfers to U of L volleyball

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Lauren Hartlage to compete at Augusta National Amateur Championship

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball names five captains for upcoming season

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimmers find success at Short Course World Championships

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

The Scott Satterfield Era: One month down

2 months ago Conner Farrell

Whitney Young to become women’s golf head coach in 2019

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball ranked No. 9 in collegiate newspaper preseason poll

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball remains undefeated as Notre Dame approaches

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

New Year, New Coaches: Vince Tyra making hiring moves

2 months ago Sam Combest

Tate Schmitt signs with Real Salt Lake

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 16 Kentucky shoots down low-flying Cards 71-58 in college basketball’s biggest rivalry

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

John Michael Hayden promoted to men’s soccer head coach

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Todd Sharp terminated as Ladybirds head coach

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

U of L Named Top Producer of Fulbright Scholars

2 days ago Maggie Vancampen