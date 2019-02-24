No. 4 women’s basketball breezes by Boston College

By Gabriel Wiest —

One week after a tough loss to Miami, No. 4 women’s basketball (25-2, 12-2) returned to the KFC Yum! Center for a 87-51 romp of Boston College (14-13, 3-11).

Though the Eagles are on a drought, not winning a game in the month of February, the conference victory is still solid for Louisville. The Cards have won back-to-back games since falling to Miami and now remain atop the ACC standings.

As the Cardinals led by 12 points by the end of the first quarter, it opened up opportunities for the bench to get playing time. Freshmen Lindsey Duvall and Seygan Robins combined to score 12 points.

Senior Asia Durr led the offense with 23 points. Junior Kylee Shook scored 14 points, doubling her usual points per game, with seven rebounds. Senior Sam Fuehring scored 11 points with seven rebounds.

Boston College struggled to maintain possession as they faltered under Louisville’s pressure. The Cardinals forced 24 turnovers and finished with 11 steals.

“Coach Walz has been emphasizing aggressiveness and making people uncomfortable, and it gets the crowd going when we get steals,” Fuehring said. “After the Miami game, all of us were frustrated. So we’ve been in the gym ever since working on our game and I think that has helped a lot.”

Next up, Louisville hosts a tough senior night against ACC opponent NC state on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

You can follow the Louisville Cardinal on Twitter @thecardsport.

Photos by Louise Scharff and Gabriel Wiest / The Louisville Cardinal