Sun. Feb 24th, 2019

No. 4 women’s basketball breezes by Boston College

21 mins ago Gabriel Wiest

By Gabriel Wiest —

One week after a tough loss to Miami, No. 4 women’s basketball (25-2, 12-2) returned to the KFC Yum! Center for a 87-51 romp of Boston College (14-13, 3-11).

Though the Eagles are on a drought, not winning a game in the month of February, the conference victory is still solid for Louisville. The Cards have won back-to-back games since falling to Miami and now remain atop the ACC standings.

As the Cardinals led by 12 points by the end of the first quarter, it opened up opportunities for the bench to get playing time. Freshmen Lindsey Duvall and Seygan Robins combined to score 12 points.

Senior Asia Durr led the offense with 23 points. Junior Kylee Shook scored 14 points, doubling her usual points per game, with seven rebounds. Senior Sam Fuehring scored 11 points with seven rebounds.

Boston College struggled to maintain possession as they faltered under Louisville’s pressure. The Cardinals forced 24 turnovers and finished with 11 steals.

“Coach Walz has been emphasizing aggressiveness and making people uncomfortable, and it gets the crowd going when we get steals,” Fuehring said. “After the Miami game, all of us were frustrated. So we’ve been in the gym ever since working on our game and I think that has helped a lot.”

Next up, Louisville hosts a tough senior night against ACC opponent NC state on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

 

 

You can follow the Louisville Cardinal on Twitter @thecardsport.

Photos by Louise Scharff and Gabriel Wiest / The Louisville Cardinal

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Women’s tennis falls to Syracuse, rebounds with win over Clemson

3 mins ago Riley Vance

Women’s swimming and diving takes third at ACC Championships

33 mins ago Matt Bradshaw

Lacrosse crushes Mercer 20-2 in home opener

1 day ago Matt Bradshaw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Women’s tennis falls to Syracuse, rebounds with win over Clemson

3 mins ago Riley Vance

No. 4 women’s basketball breezes by Boston College

21 mins ago Gabriel Wiest

Women’s swimming and diving takes third at ACC Championships

33 mins ago Matt Bradshaw

Lacrosse crushes Mercer 20-2 in home opener

1 day ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball loses another halftime lead, falls to Virginia

1 day ago Micah Brown

UPS gifts $5 million to Louisville Athletics

2 days ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis tops NKU and Xavier in doubleheader

2 days ago Riley Vance

thank u, next: Rising from tragedy and break-up

3 days ago Joseph Garcia

University searches for hospital partnership

5 days ago Sam Combest

Every kiss begins with Konsent

5 days ago Joseph Garcia

Madness ensues: Projecting where the Cards will fly in March

5 days ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball eyes No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

5 days ago Matt Bradshaw

Lacrosse starts 2019 with three tough losses

5 days ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s tennis starts its season with 9-2 record

5 days ago Matt Bradshaw

SGA elections are here: Your vote is your voice

6 days ago Quintez Brown

Men’s tennis sweeps doubleheader against Purdue and Austin Peay

7 days ago Riley Vance

No. 20 Miami storms No. 2 Louisville by surprise for second loss this season

7 days ago Gabriel Wiest

U of L students need to take diversity more seriously

1 week ago Quintez Brown

Tigers threaten, but No. 16 men’s basketball overcomes stupor for one-point win

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

African American Theatre Program celebrates 25 years with gala

1 week ago Sam Combest

Just the way you are: A color wheel for romance

1 week ago Joseph Garcia

Not to be sappy, but seriously, save the trees

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Freshman Alex Wesbrooks making smooth transition to college tennis

2 weeks ago Riley Vance

No. 16 Louisville pressured into 71-69 loss by No. 2 Duke

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Hollywood is wrong: Movies the Oscars missed from 2018

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Finding your fit at U of L

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Shake it up with Cardinal Nutrition

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

McDonnell eyes four pitchers for baseball’s rotation

2 weeks ago Micah Brown

Funke and Ferguson boost softball’s heavy-hitting team

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball features 13 freshmen ready to contribute in 2019

2 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Five seniors lead the way into new era of Cardinals Softball

2 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Wyatt and Oriente provide offensive consistency for baseball

2 weeks ago Brad McGuffin

Sophomores stack the roster for softball

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

How to stay safe, avoid falling victim to crime

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

Campus flu cases approach 100

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

Failing as fuel: All signs point to Omaha for baseball

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Softball features speed, versatility and maturity in 20th season

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Recapping Louisville’s busy week in sports

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 2 women’s basketball slams No. 15 Syracuse, tops the ACC

2 weeks ago Gabriel Wiest

Valentine’s Day is overhyped and problematic

2 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Cuddle up and turn down the lights for these must-see rom-coms

3 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Two robbery suspects arrested near campus after drug deal gone bad

3 weeks ago Sam Combest

University Police announce partnership with LMPD

3 weeks ago Sam Combest

History of Valentine’s: Love goes beyond a single day

3 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Don’t go breaking my heart, or the bank

3 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Cardinal Editor to attend prestigious national conference

3 weeks ago Sam Combest

Weather closures are rare but keep you safe

3 weeks ago Sam Combest

Brief: Robbery at the Province Apartments

3 weeks ago Sam Combest

United by a thread: Serving looks of inclusivity at Luminance

3 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Lacrosse preview: Teeter brings talent, preparation to tough ACC slate

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball beats UConn, Asia Durr scores a lot

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

North Carolina outfights Louisville men’s basketball 79-69 in lopsided rematch

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 3 U of L rocks No. 2 UConn for a 78-69 win at the Yum! Center

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Covington Catholic gaslighted us and succeeded

4 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Sloppy reporting causes national outrage

4 weeks ago Quintez Brown

BRIEF: UofL student robbed at gunpoint

4 weeks ago Sam Combest

Old Cardinal Stadium set to be demolished after 63 years of existence

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimming and diving sweeps senior day, falls to rival Kentucky

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball wins five straight, cracks the top 25

4 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Meet the coaches: Satterfield completes his football staff

4 weeks ago Micah Brown

Burdi and Rogers look to bounce back from professional baseball debuts

4 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Mickey Hess and Kaila Story discuss allyship, hip hop and racism

4 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Baseball opens Flaker Family Pro Locker Room

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 23 men’s basketball avenges lone ACC loss, beats Pittsburgh at home

4 weeks ago Brad McGuffin

No. 23 men’s basketball outlasts No. 21 NC State for fourth straight win

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Mitchell, Harrell and Rozier headline Cardinals in the NBA

1 month ago Conner Farrell

Men’s tennis: Equal parts energy and experience in 2019

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s tennis: Opportunities abound in challenging conference

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Make it a day on, not a day off

1 month ago Quintez Brown

Sean Moth: Twenty years’ perspective working, announcing and breaking bones

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Police arrest man for campus robberies and assault

1 month ago Sam Combest

Campus crime reactions

1 month ago Sam Combest

Arrest warrant issued for robberies suspect

1 month ago Sam Combest

Men’s basketball upsets UNC for first ever Chapel Hill win

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Jackson and Rankins headline Cardinals in the NFL

1 month ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball falls to No. 1 Notre Dame, beats Georgia Tech

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis begins 2019 with wins in the Aloha State

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Setter Tori Dilfer transfers to U of L volleyball

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Lauren Hartlage to compete at Augusta National Amateur Championship

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball names five captains for upcoming season

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimmers find success at Short Course World Championships

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

The Scott Satterfield Era: One month down

2 months ago Conner Farrell

Whitney Young to become women’s golf head coach in 2019

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball ranked No. 9 in collegiate newspaper preseason poll

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball remains undefeated as Notre Dame approaches

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

New Year, New Coaches: Vince Tyra making hiring moves

2 months ago Sam Combest

Tate Schmitt signs with Real Salt Lake

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 16 Kentucky shoots down low-flying Cards 71-58 in college basketball’s biggest rivalry

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

John Michael Hayden promoted to men’s soccer head coach

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Todd Sharp terminated as Ladybirds head coach

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw