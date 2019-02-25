Ash, Wasike win titles at ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships

By Matt Bradshaw —

Track and field nears the completion of its indoor schedule two months into the spring season. With the NCAA Championships approaching March 8, Louisville worked hard for top finishes at the ACC Indoor Championships last week.

Following three days of competition, the women finished fourth overall and the men finished 10th overall at the championships. Five Cardinals earned First-Team All-ACC honors, along with 10 earning Second-Team honors, with supurb individual performances across the board.

Junior Alivia Ash highlighted the second day of action with her first ACC title in the women’s high jump, clearing a personal-best jump for the win.

Junior Dorcas Wasike, ACC Cross Country Champion in fall 2018, earned her second conference title with a win in the women’s 3,000 meter race. She finished as runner-up in the 5,000 meter race as well.

All-ACC finishes

Ash won the women’s high jump, clearing a personal best 1.78m/05-10. Freshman Addie Wanner finished fourth, clearing 1.64m/05-04.50.

Junior Renate van Tonder took third place in the women’s long jump with a personal best mark of 6.21m/20-04.50. Junior Alexis Gibbons and sophomore Gabriela Leon finished fourth and sixth in the same event, respectively.

Senior Marcus Jegede finished sixth in the men’s long jump with a mark of 7.56m/24-09.75.

Leon finished the women’s pole vault in second place with a mark of 4.28m/14-00.50.

Wasike finished second in the women’s 5,000 meter race with a time of 16:06.99. She later won the 3,000 meter race with a time of 9:24.05

Senior Martice Moore finished fourth in the men’s 60 meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 7.95.

Sophomore Dominic McClinton finished sixth place in the men’s heptathlon with 4,819 points.

Sophomore Makenli Forrest finished fourth in the women’s weight throw with a mark of 20.71m/67-11.50. Senior Mitchell Kessler finished sixth in the men’s throw with a personal-best mark of 18.86m/61-10.50.

Junior Rashida Harris finished sixth in the women’s shot put with a mark of 15.10m/49-06.50. Senior Christian Buckley finished fourth in the men’s shot put with a throw of 17.91m/58-09.25.

Nex up, a select group of student-athletes will race in the NCAA Championships. U of L has its outdoor opener on March 14 in Houston.

