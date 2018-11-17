Wasike finishes 14th at women’s cross country NCAA Championships

By Matt Bradshaw —

Dorcas Wasike capped a historic season with a 14th place-finish at the NCAA Championships in Madison, Wisconsin. The junior posted a time of 20.08.2 in a snowy 6K race and earned All-American honors for the second consecutive year.

Wasike posted top-15 finishes in all seven of her races this fall. She began her postseason run by becoming the first ACC Champion in women’s cross country program history.

“I was ready for this and I was prepared to win this race. Last time I was [second] and I didn’t want to be run up again,” Wasike said, referring to her second-place finish in 2017.”

Less than two weeks later, the Kitale, Kenya native won the NCAA Southeast Regional to advance to the NCAA Championships. Wasike set a course record and became the first NCAA regional champion in program history.

The season of firsts continued as Wasike earned Southeast Regional Women’s Athlete of the Year, becoming the first Cardinal female athlete to do so.

“Dorcas Wasike was simply amazing in setting a new course record and picking up the individual win,” head coach Dale Cowper said. “She’s had a terrific season.”

With 14th place at the national level, her finish can only motivate Wasike to continue getting better. The sky’s the limit with one more year of eligibility as a senior, in addition to the track and field season approaching this spring.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal