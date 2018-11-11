- U of L fires Bobby Petrino
U of L fires Bobby Petrino
By Matt Bradshaw —
Following an entire season of the Cardinal fanbase eager for his termination, Bobby Petrino has been fired as head coach of Louisville football.
Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports first reported the news less than an hour ago, and athletics director Vince Tyra confirmed shortly after. U of L apparently fired Petrino earlier this morning.
The Cards are in the midst of one of their worst seasons in 10 years with a 2-8 record, including seven losses in a row and no wins in the ACC.
This is not to mention the growing group of recruits who have dropped their commitments to Louisville’s program. Whether this is the direct fault of Petrino or the struggling team in general remains to be seen.
One of the reasons the University remained reluctant to fire Petrino in the first place is the $14 million buyout stipulated in his contract. After buying out former athletics director Tom Jurich among other things, U of L is lacking a plethora of money to carry out the act.
Other than Forde’s news release, there has been no statement from U of L athletics detailing the firing or whether or not the buyout will still happen. Many fans are eager to hire Purdue’s head coach Jeff Brohm, former U of L player, but there is no news on a potential replacement either.
This story will be updated.
File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal
