Fuehring elevates the front court for women’s basketball

The 2018-19 women’s basketball team is loaded with talent in the front court. Junior forwards Kylee Shook and Bionca Dunham will be expected to shoulder some of the load that Myisha Hines-Allen carried last season.

Leading the group is one of the team’s three seniors: Forward Sam Fuehring.

The 6-foot-3 Fuehring hails from Wanaque, New Jersey and was named one of the team captains for this year’s squad.

Fuehring returns from a strong junior season in which she ranked third on the team in points and rebounds per game (9.9 points and 5.4 rebounds). She elevated her game in the NCAA tournament by raising both of those averages and garnering a spot on the Lexington Regional All-Tournament team.

The success of the upcoming season may rely on the performance of Fuehring. This is evident through her abilities on the floor and leadership amongst her teammates.

Elevating Fuehring’s play

Although Fuehring started 38 of 39 games last season, she was not necessarily the prime scoring option for the Cards. With the departure of Hines-Allen, head coach Jeff Walz will look to Fuehring to be a scorer in the paint.

“Fuehring is going to go from being one of those players that didn’t get all the attention in the post defensively, to where now she’ll be defended by the other team’s best post-player,” Walz said.

On the rebounding side, Fuehring has always excelled throughout her three years of collegiate play. This coming season is no exception. Look for her rebounding numbers to increase and possibly rank first on the team.

Senior Leadership

Any fan of Cardinal basketball knows that Hines-Allen and Fuehring were emotional leaders on last year’s team. Fuehring is a player who energizes her teammates, from the grit of fighting for rebounds to her ferocity on every hustle play.

“She’s not afraid of contact,” Walz said. “She embraces it, which is what separates her. There aren’t a lot of players that like to go out there to rebound and box-out, but Sam is willing to do that.”

This has remained a staple of her Cardinal career and will be looked for in the leadership department for the 2018-19 squad. In her first two games this season, Fuehring shot 6-for-9 from the field for 12 points and 10 rebounds.

