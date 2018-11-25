Baseball offers free admission for half of 2019 home games

By Matt Bradshaw —

U of L recently released a new ticketing plan for the upcoming 2019 baseball season at Jim Patterson Stadium. Most notably, Cardinal fans get to attend 17 of 34 home games for free.

“Following a full review of our baseball season ticket packages from last season, we saw an opportunity to enhance both the fan experience and the attendance for our non-conference schedule this season,” athletic director Vince Tyra said.

In past years, all home games for Louisville baseball remained free to attend. Last season saw ticketed admission for each and every game at Jim Patterson.

The Cardinals’ 15 conference contests in 2019, in addition to games against Kentucky and Vanderbilt, will stay as ticketed events. All other non-conference matchups will have free admission.

Out of all varsity sports at the University, five still require tickets for the entire slate of home games (Men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball and football).

Like men’s and women’s soccer, all baseball games will still be free to attend for U of L students.

“While we were incredibly happy with the success of last year’s season ticket packages, the opportunity to boost the number of fans in the ballpark on game days, while also engaging the baseball community of Louisville, were the keys to our decision for the 2019 season,” Tyra said. “We’re looking forward to some fan-friendly weather for the non-conference games early in the season as we begins our Road to Omaha in 2019.”

The 2019 schedule for head coach Dan McDonnell’s team was also released alongside the ticketing plan. It features 19 games against NCAA Championship qualifiers from last season.

Louisville advanced to an NCAA Regional final for the seventh consecutive time in 2018 and currently holds one of the top 2019 recruiting classes in the nation. They return seven starters and 10 pitchers from last year’s regional squad.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal