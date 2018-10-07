No. 6 men’s soccer loses overtime match to No. 15 Notre Dame

By Matt Bradshaw —

Sixth-ranked men’s soccer (6-2-2, 3-1-1) dropped their second match of the season at No. 15 Notre Dame (7-3-1, 3-1-0) this past Saturday. After a 1-1 score in regulation, the Fighting Irish won with an overtime golden goal via penalty kick.

Louisville ends a six-game unbeaten streak with the loss. The Cardinals began ACC play with a perfect 3-0 record before recently tying NC State and losing to Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish scored the opening goal 10 minutes into the first half and held a 9-7 shot advantage at halftime.

Senior Tate Schmitt and junior Kino Ryosuke had several close chances to score, among others, but failed to send a shot past the keeper.

Cherif Dieye delivered the equalizer three minutes into the second half with a strike inside the right post. The junior leads the team with four goals this season.

The two sides kept fighting as regulation drew to a close and both keepers kept the score 1-1 with saves in front of goal.

Less than two minutes into overtime, the referee whistled sophomore Ziyad Fekri for a foul inside the box. Notre Dame’s Sean MacLeod took advantage and converted the penalty kick for the 2-1 victory.

Five matches remain in the regular season, including three ACC matchups. Despite the defeat, U of L (10 points) still remains at the top of their division in the conference with Wake Forest (9 points) close behind.

Men’s soccer hosts Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal