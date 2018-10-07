- Women’s soccer shuts down Miami 3-0 on senior day
- No. 6 men’s soccer loses overtime match to No. 15 Notre Dame
- Swimming and diving dominates opening meet against Xavier
- New opponent, same issues: Football dismantled 66-31 by Georgia Tech
- No. 25 volleyball sweeps Duke to remain unbeaten in ACC play
- Queer writers let their voices be heard
- No. 8 Virginia blanks women’s soccer 1-0 at home
- Bendapudi inaugurated as U of L’s 18th president
- U of L fights floods in a wet fall semester
- Online instructors educate students wherever they are
No. 6 men’s soccer loses overtime match to No. 15 Notre Dame
By Matt Bradshaw —
Sixth-ranked men’s soccer (6-2-2, 3-1-1) dropped their second match of the season at No. 15 Notre Dame (7-3-1, 3-1-0) this past Saturday. After a 1-1 score in regulation, the Fighting Irish won with an overtime golden goal via penalty kick.
Louisville ends a six-game unbeaten streak with the loss. The Cardinals began ACC play with a perfect 3-0 record before recently tying NC State and losing to Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish scored the opening goal 10 minutes into the first half and held a 9-7 shot advantage at halftime.
Senior Tate Schmitt and junior Kino Ryosuke had several close chances to score, among others, but failed to send a shot past the keeper.
Cherif Dieye delivered the equalizer three minutes into the second half with a strike inside the right post. The junior leads the team with four goals this season.
The two sides kept fighting as regulation drew to a close and both keepers kept the score 1-1 with saves in front of goal.
Less than two minutes into overtime, the referee whistled sophomore Ziyad Fekri for a foul inside the box. Notre Dame’s Sean MacLeod took advantage and converted the penalty kick for the 2-1 victory.
Five matches remain in the regular season, including three ACC matchups. Despite the defeat, U of L (10 points) still remains at the top of their division in the conference with Wake Forest (9 points) close behind.
Men’s soccer hosts Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.
You can follow the Louisville Cardinal on Twitter @thecardsports.
Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal