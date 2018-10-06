New opponent, same issues: Football dismantled 66-31 by Georgia Tech By Micah Brown – After dropping a heartbreaker to Florida State, football... Posted October 5, 2018

No. 25 volleyball sweeps Duke to remain unbeaten in ACC play By Matt Bradshaw — No. 25 volleyball returned home from... Posted October 5, 2018

Queer writers let their voices be heard By Kyla Thomas — The last week of September at... Posted October 5, 2018

No. 8 Virginia blanks women’s soccer 1-0 at home By Weston Payne — Eighth-ranked Virginia (10-2-0) handed women’s soccer (9-3-0) their... Posted October 4, 2018

Bendapudi inaugurated as U of L’s 18th president By Joseph Lyell — An estimated 2,500 students, alumni and... Posted October 4, 2018

U of L fights floods in a wet fall semester By Marcella Shandor — @TheCardinalNews Flooding on campus has long... Posted October 3, 2018