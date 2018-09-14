No. 20 Kentucky sweeps volleyball

By Conner Farrell —

Coming off a 3-1 performance last weekend in the Purdue Tournament, volleyball opened a two game homestand with a loss (25-18, 25-13, 25-14) to rival No. 20 Kentucky.

In the first set (25-18), the opening points in the set featured the Cards and Wildcats exchanging points in a tie until the 10th point.

Following that spurt, the Wildcats rattled off the next six out of eight points to push the lead to 19-12.

The Cardinals mounted a late rally, but the Cats capitalized on two service errors to close out the set at 25-18.

In the following set (25-13), Kentucky jumped out to an early 10-5 lead.

The Wildcats extended that lead to 17-7 and the Cards did not rally back ultimately dropping the set at 25-13.

The final set of the match featured the Wildcats closing out the sweep at 25-14

A number of service and attack errors plagued the Cardinals all throughout the match. The Cards racked up a total of 29 to Kentucky’s total of 13.

Junior hitter Melanie McHenry lead the attacking charge for the Cards finishing with 8 kills.

Volleyball falls to 6-4 on the season.

The team returns to action on saturday at 3 pm to take on Chattanooga.