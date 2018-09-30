Offense provides reason for optimism in defeat

By Micah Brown–

In a game that may have left fans reminiscent of basketball’s last-second loss to Virginia, football (2-3, 0-2 ACC) failed to close out a game in which they led and had possession of the ball in the game’s final moments.

While the loss is difficult to swallow considering the manner in which it ended, the team’s performance, specifically on offense, showed glimpses of what fans are used to seeing in teams coached by Bobby Petrino.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jawon Pass put his arm on display, completing 24 passes on 45 attempts for 306 yards and two touchdowns. This comes one week after the offense produced just 148 yards for the entire game in their contest with Virginia.

Pass also varied in his deliveries, targeting seven different receivers in his 24 completions.

Wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Devante Peete displayed the speed that is so abundant in this team. The pair caught a combined four passes for 93 yards.

Senior tight end Micky Crum, who is finally fully healthy after being sidelined by injuries the last two seasons, was Pass’s favorite target, as the quarterback targeted Crum eight times for 47 yards. This was the most receptions by a tight end since former cardinal Gary Barnidge caught eight in 2007.

Another positive for Louisville was the offense’s ground attack.

After rushing for just 66 yards as a combined team in their past performance at UVA, freshman running back Hassasn Hall and junior running back Trey Smith used their speed to turn the corners and burst through open holes, supplementing Pass’s aerial attack on offense. In total, the pair ran for 127 yards against the Seminole defense.

With just five days to prepare to host Georgia Tech, senior wide-out Jaylen Smith described his process for moving on.

“I follow the 24 hour rule. Whether it’s a win or a loss, you go to sleep, you wake up, and it’s a new day. The sun’s gonna rise tomorrow, I promise you that.” Smith said.

Photo by Jessica Abell / The Louisville Cardinal

