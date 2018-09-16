Fourth quarter comeback powers football’s win over WKU

By Brad McGuffin —

Following last weeks victory over Indiana State, Louisville looked to for another victory against instate rival Western Kentucky.

On Western Kentucky’s first drive of the game quarterback Steven Ducan’s pass was intercepted by sophomore linebacker CJ Avery to start the drive on the WKU 45 yard line. However Louisville was unable to capitalize off the turnover.

A 36 yard Rodjay Burns punt return followed by a horse caller tackle would give Louisville the ball on the WKU 25 yard line to start the drive with 7:26 left in the first quarter.

The following play Kemari Averett dropped a pass into the hands of Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone for the interception giving the ball back to the hilltopers on their on 20 yard line, a big missed opportunity for Louisville.

Western Kentucky would take the following drive 16 plays, 80 yards, 7:13 and score on a nine yard touchdown pass to Kyle Fourtenbary from Davis Shanley.

Western Kentucky, 7. Louisville, 0.

Louisville’s next drive would be stopped by WKU on a 4th down play to give WKU the ball back on the Louisville 31 yard line.

The following play, Shanley would find WR Quin Jernighan for 28 yards to the Louisville 3 yard line. The next play Shanley would scramble in for a touchdown.

Western Kentucky, 14. Louisville, 0.

Louisville would get on the board with 13 seconds left in the first half when Blanton Creque would connect on a 23 yard field goal.

Western Kentucky, 14. Louisville, 3.

On the first Louisville drive of the second half the Cards would get on the board with a 23 yard field goal from Creque to top off an 8 play, 61 yard drive.

Western Kentucky, 14. Louisville, 6.

Western Kentucky would then drive 60 yards and attempt a field goal however it was blocked by a crowd of cardinals and later recovered all the way down on the WKU 31 yard line.

Louisville would take advantage of the blocked field goal and drive 7 plays, 31 yards and score on a Dae Williams one yard touchdown on fourth down.

Western Kentucky 14,. Louisville, 13.

Western Kentucky would respond with a 35 yard field goal from Ryan Nuss.

Western Kentucky, 17. Louisville, 13.

Louisville would respond with its most productive drive of the night with an 8 play, 75 yard drive capped off by Dae Williams second rushing touchdown giving the Cards their first lead of the game.

Louisville, 20. Western Kentucky, 17.

Western Kentucky got the ball back with 25 minuets left in the game and was able to attempt a 51 yard field goal to tie it and send it to overtime however the kick fell short has Louisville secured a 20-17 victory.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal