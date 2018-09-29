By Conner Farrell–

Football squanders 14 point lead against Florida State 28-24 to lose in final minute of the game.

U of L was outscored 21-3 in the second half.

“That’s a really hard loss there for us,” head coach Bobby Petrino said.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jawon Pass passed for 306 yards hitting seven different receivers and registered all three Cardinal touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground. Pass also had two costly interceptions in the final two minutes.

“I thought Jawon did a good job in the first half, he was moving the ball around,” Petrino said.

U of L struck first in the opening quarter of the game off a 14-yard scramble by Pass. This was the first time this season, U of L had scored an offensive touchdown in the first half.

FSU responded immediately on the next drive with a 17 yard touchdown pass of their own. The game remained knotted at 7-7 going into the second quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Pass capped off an eight play 73-yard drive with a four yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior Micky Crum to extend the lead to 14-7.

The game met a stalemate as the teams traded a trio of punts and a pair of turnovers on fumbles in the second quarter.

The Cards tacked on one more score right before halftime to push the lead to 21-7. Pass connected with sophomore wide-out Dez Fitzpatrick on a 3-yard out route.

In the first half, U of L racked up 238 total yards, 24 more yards than they had total in their last tilt against Virginia.

Florida State opened the scoring in the second half on a 55-yard touchdown from redshirt sophomore quarterback Deondre Francois to cut the Cardinal lead to seven 21-14.

On the following drive, the Cards responded with a 53 pass to freshman wide-out Tutu Atwell. The Cards were ultimately pushed out of the Seminole redzone after a penalty.

U of L settled for a 42-yard field goal by redshirt junior Blaton Creque to stretch the lead to 10 at 24-14.

Francois and the Noles responded again on the next drive with a 25 yard touchdown to make it a 24-21 game with under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Following a punt, the Louisville defense stepped up, stopping the Seminoles on a third and long after a pair of tackles for loss. U of L got the ball back with under six minutes to go.

The Cardinals looked to be putting the game on ice with a long drive in the waning minute of the fourth quarter, getting into the redzone. However, Pass threw an interception on first down at the Florida State 15-yard line.

“The last play that was the interception, I look back at it and I guess I should have ran the ball,” Petrino said.

“I made a bad call.”

Florida State converted the turnover into the game-winning touchdown on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Francois with one minute to play.

Louisville gained 1 yard on the final possession of the game turning it over on another Pass interception.

Florida State lead for a total of one minute and 13 seconds.

On the bright side, the Cardinal offensive got a spark out of the backfield from freshman Hassan Hall who racked up 57 yards on 11 carries.

“I like Hassan a lot, I think he’ll be real explosive,” Petrino said.

Senior wide-out Jaylen Smith lead all receivers with 100 yards on five catches and a touchdown.

The Cardinal defensive produced their best showing of the young season despite allowing the Seminoles to score 20 points in the second half.

“I thought our defense played really hard and competed really hard, we just gave up two huge plays for touchdowns and that kills you,” Petrino said.

Football moves to 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in ACC play. The Cards are back in action next week when Georgia Tech comes to Cardinal stadium for a Friday night game Oct. 5.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal