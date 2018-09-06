Bevin appoints two U of L alumni to board of trustees

By Joseph Lyell —

Gov. Matt Bevin filled the two vacant seats on U of L’s board of trustees Sept. 6, appointing alumni Kevin Fuqua and Fred Williams.

Fuqua graduated from U of L with a bachelor of science in business administration. He now heads Mountjoy Chilton Medley’s tax services department.

In the community, Fuqua serves as treasurer for both the Ronald McDonald House of Louisville and the South Oldham County High School Booster Club. He’s also a board member of Neighborhood House.

In a statement from Bevin’s office, Fuqua said he sees the University of Louisville as an economic engine for the city.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to give back to the university that has provided me so many opportunities in my personal and professional life,” Fuqua said in the statement.

Fuqua’s term expires Jan. 13, 2020.

Williams graduated from the U of L School of Medicine, and is now a physician with KentuckyOne Health. He specializes in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism and internal medicine.

In the statement from the governor’s office, Williams said he is supportive of the school’s mission to provide education to the commonwealth.

“I have lived and practiced medicine in this area for 35 years, and want the university to excel in all aspects,” Williams said.

Williams has previously served as president of the Kentucky Medical Association and chair of the Kentucky Physicians Leadership Institute. His term will expire Jan. 13, 2022.

Before these appointments, the two seats sat empty since July 11, when “Papa” John Schnatter resigned after admitting to using a racial slur in a conference call with Papa John’s executives and a marketing agency.

Brian Cromer quietly stepped down the day before, citing the university’s ongoing litigation with Stites & Harbison, PLLC, where he is a partner.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal