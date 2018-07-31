Football Position Breakdown: Defensive Line

By Weston Payne —

Continuing with our position breakdowns, we now move to Louisville’s defense. Among the new faces is defensive coordinator Brian Van Gorder, former NFL defensive coordinator. Van Gorder comes into the 2018 season with a youthful Cardinal defense. The first challenge he will face is finding a scheme that best benefits his defensive unit.

The Cardinals lost James Hearns and Trevor Young from this past season. Luckily, the familiar faces of Greenard, Robinson and Famurewa will help in the transition to this season on the defensive line.

Expected Starters:

Jonathan Greenard DE (R-Jr.)

Greenard is the most experienced of this group, making 14 starts in 25 games as a Cardinal. Greenard had a breakout year in 2017, where he accumulated 48 total tackles, 15.5 for a loss and seven sacks. Van Gorder will look to Greenard to be the leader of this defensive unit.

Henry Famurewa DL (R-Sr.)

Recruited as a linebacker, Famurewa brings speed and agility into the Cardinals’ interior defensive line. A reserve for much of 2016, Famurewa made his presence known in the 2017 season. He played all 13 games and compiled 23 total tackles.

G.G. Robinson DL (R-Jr.)

While Robinson was a reserve for much of the 2016 season, he took a step forward in 2017 with 28 total tackles in 13 games. He is seen as the thumper for this lean defensive line, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 298 pounds.

Tabarius Peterson DL (R-So.)

Listed as a linebacker, Peterson tends to play as a defensive end in Louisville’s 3-4 technique. Peterson saw plenty of action as a standout on the special team unit. Built as a prototype pass rusher, with long arms and lean frame, the redshirt sophomore should contend for starting minutes.

Key Backups:

Derek Dorsey DL (R-So.)

Dorsey, the hometown kid from duPont Manual High, contributed in 2017 with eight total tackles in 11 games played. Dorsey looks to continue improving his technique and become a regular in the rotation this upcoming season.

Michael Boykin DL (Jr.)

Michael Boykin, JUCO transfer out of Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, looks to make an impression as one of the new faces in the locker room. With legitimate NFL size, Boykin should immediately make an impact in stuffing the run.

You can follow Weston Payne on Twitter @weston_payne17