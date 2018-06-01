Wyatt homers twice as baseball cruises past Kent State

By Matt Bradshaw —

Baseball grabbed their sixteenth straight NCAA regional win with a 13-6 victory over Kent State. Sophomore Logan Wyatt catapulted the Cardinals forward with a grand slam and three-run shot in the first two innings.

With seven RBIs, Wyatt ties the school record for RBIs in an NCAA Championship matchup. Chris Dominguez set the record against Missouri in 2007.

Meanwhile, Josh Stowers reached base safely for the 44th consecutive game. The junior broke Louisville’s record for the longest on-base streak, previously set in 2009 by Phil Wunderlich.

Louisville moves on to play the No. 1 seed and host of the regional: Texas Tech. The Cards and the Red Raiders will meet on Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m.

All-American junior Adam Wolf got the win on the mound, pitching a solid seven innings with four strikeouts. The lefty had some problems with control throughout the contest, but Louisville’s offense insured the win with 14 hits and 13 RBIs.

The Golden Flashes worked quickly on Wolf, shooting out to a 1-0 lead with a RBI single in the top of the first inning.

Louisville’s clean-up man answered with a grand slam in the bottom of the first. With no outs, All-American Wyatt cleared the bases and gave the Cardinals a 4-1 advantage.

Sophomores Drew Campbell and Danny Oriente kept the inning going with a pair of RBIs. Louisville led Kent State 6-1 after the first inning.

In the top of the second, Kent State knocked a solo home run for a 6-2 score.

Wyatt put the contest out of reach for the Golden Flashes with a three-run homer in the bottom of the second.

Freshman Zach Britton posted the final run of the inning with a RBI groundout. Louisville led 10-2 after two innings.

Wolf found a groove in the third inning with his first two strikeouts. In the fourth inning, the lefty escaped from a bases loaded, two out jam with the help of a groundout.

In the fifth inning, Kent State lessened the deficit to 10-5 with a three-run home run.

Sophomore Jake Snyder provided key insurance runs for Louisville with a two RBI double in the sixth.

Britton continued a solid performance at the plate with a RBI double in the seventh. The Cardinals held a 13-5 lead moving into the eighth inning.

Junior Riley Thompson took over on the mound in the eighth. Kent State posted another run with a RBI groundout, making the score 13-6.

Thompson closed out the ninth inning with a shutout, cementing Louisville’s victory.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal