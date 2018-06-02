Texas Tech triumphs, sends baseball to elimination game

By Matt Bradshaw —

In their first regional loss since 2012, baseball was defeated 10-4 by Texas Tech. The Red Raiders capitalized on spotty pitching from sophomore Nick Bennett and the Cardinals were unable to muster a comeback.

Louisville (44-18) now faces Kent State in a regional elimination game on Sunday, June 3 at 3 p.m. Whoever wins will move on to play Texas Tech in the regional finals at 8 p.m.

Bennett (8-2) got the loss on the mound against the Red Raiders. The lefty had trouble throwing strikes, finishing with six runs allowed from five hits and five walks.

Sophomore Logan Wyatt started the scoring for the Cards with a RBI groundout in the top of the third.

The Red Raiders evened the score 1-1 with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning. After the fly, Texas Tech loaded the bases.

Two more runs scored from a bases-loaded walk, then bases-loaded balk by Bennett. The Red Raiders led 3-1 after three innings.

Sophomore Justin Lavey brought the Cards within one with a RBI fielder’s choice in the top of the fourth.

Texas Tech plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 6-2 lead. Bennett allowed a RBI single and two RBI double before sophomore Shay Smiddy replaced him.

Smiddy pitched a scoreless fifth inning, then allowed a RBI double in the sixth. An infield error from Louisville scored another Texas Tech run, making the score 8-2.

Junior J. D. Mundt replaced Smiddy on the mound with runners on first and second, then escaped the sixth inning with a strikeout.

The Red Raiders widened their lead to 10-2 with a two-run home run in the seventh inning.

Junior Josh Stowers started a rally in the top of the ninth with a RBI double. Freshman Lucas Dunn kept things going with a RBI single for a 10-4 score.

Sophomore Ethan Stringer grounded out to end the contest.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal