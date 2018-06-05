Pearsall announces retirement from softball

By Matt Bradshaw —

Louisville softball played its inaugural season at the University in 2000 with Sandy Pearsall as head coach. After 19 seasons, Pearsall has announced she will retire from her long-standing position in the program.

During her time leading the Cardinals, Coach P acquired 718 wins, 13 NCAA regional appearances and four regional finals. This past season, Louisville finished with a 33-20 record and ACC tournament quarterfinals appearance.

Gocards.com released statements from Pearsall and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra regarding her retirement.

“It is with mixed emotions that I have decided to retire from the University of Louisville,” Pearsall said. “It has been a great ride, but after almost 35 years in the professions, it is time to walk away and focus on my family and my health. I am very thankful to the university, the administration, my staff and co-workers for their heard work, support and friendship throughout the years. I am especially thankful for the players who have come through our program. They have helped lay the foundation for the success we have built here.”

Pearsall guided the Cards to a winning record during the program’s first season. In 2012, softball hit a program-high with a 55-5 record, Big East regular season and tournament title and a No. 15 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

“We sincerely appreciate all of Sandy’s efforts in building our softball program from the ground up,” said Tyra. “The 718 wings, NCAA regional appearances and conference titles are significant, but her legacy is united with the abundance of student-athletes’ lives she touched and the investment she made in advancing softball in our community and university. We wish her the best in her well-deserved retirement. We will begin a national search for a new softball coach immediately.”

Photo by Sam Draut / The Louisville Cardinal