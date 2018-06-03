Baseball bumped from NCAA Regional by Texas Tech

By Matt Bradshaw —

After five consecutive Super Regional appearances, baseball fell 11-6 to Texas Tech in the Lubbock Regional final. Louisville (45-19) is eliminated from the 2018 NCAA Championship at the regional stage for the first time since 2012.

The Cardinals were hot earlier in the afternoon as they defeated Kent State 12-6. The team had a shaky start when forced to play their second matchup of the day against a well-rested Texas Tech squad.

The Red Raiders unloaded two home runs in the first two innings with freshman Reid Detmers on the mound. Detmers (4-2) took the loss, allowing five earned runs from five hits.

The lefty put the first runner of the game on base with a hit-by-pitch. After forcing a walk, Texas Tech scored their first run with a RBI single.

Designated hitter for the Red Raiders, Zach Rheams, followed with a three-run home run. Louisville trailed 4-0 after the top of the first inning.

Texas Tech began the top of the second with a solo homer, stretching their lead to 5-0.

Junior Bryan Hoeing entered to pitch in the third inning. The righty allowed a RBI fielder’s choice in the fourth inning, widening the deficit to 6-0.

The Red Raiders led 7-0 after a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Junior Devin Mann answered with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning, scoring Louisville’s first run.

Sophomore Michael McAvene took over on the mound in the sixth inning. Texas Tech worked the righty for a RBI groundout and RBI single, making the contest 9-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Cards loaded the bases with no outs. Following a strikeout and sacrifice fly, Louisville flied out to end the inning with only one run scored.

Sophomore Drew Campbell RBI singled in the seventh inning, cutting down Texas Tech’s lead to 9-3.

Sophomore Adam Elliot replaced McAvene as pitcher in the seventh inning. The lefty pitched perfect innings in the seventh and eighth, holding the Red Raiders scoreless.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, sophomore Jake Snider knocked a two-run homer to bring Louisville within four runs of Texas Tech.

Sophomore Logan Wyatt continued the rally with a RBI single, making the score 9-6.

Rheams smashed his second shot of the night for Texas Tech in the top of the ninth. The solo homer and a subsequent RBI single gave the Red Raiders a 11-6 lead.

The Cardinals failed to rally a comeback in the bottom of the ninth, ending their season with a loss in Lubbock.

You can follow Matt Bradshaw @bradmatt8.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal