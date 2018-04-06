No. 11 baseball wins first of three game series versus No. 4 NC State

By Weston Payne —

No. 11 baseball (19-9) picked up a 6-0 win against No. 4 NC State (23-5) on Friday night. This was Louisville’s 12th matchup against a ranked opponent, making for a tough ACC schedule so far.

Both sides were connecting at the plate, but good defense kept the offenses from letting loose. The Cardinals finished with eight hits to the Wolfpack’s three.

Adam Wolf (4-2) picked up the win on the mound. The junior was cooking early on, compiling six strikeouts in the first five innings of the contest. Sophomore Shae Smiddy took over in the eighth inning, closing out the game with four strikeouts and one home run allowed.

Logan Wyatt had a standout game from the plate, finishing 3-for-4. The sophomore got the Cardinals going with a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning for a 4-0 lead. Adding to his impressive outing, Wyatt stole home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Danny Oriente contributed to the lead with a two RBI single in the sixth inning. The sophomore gained an additional RBI single in the eighth inning, finishing 2-for-3 at the plate.

Louisville continues the series with NC State on Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal