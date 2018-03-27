- Louisville hires Xavier’s Chris Mack
- Preview: U of L of the past versus present day U of L
- New advertising keeps the Cardinal afloat another year
- Louisville removes Vince Tyra’s interim tag, becomes full-time AD
- Louisville’s national footprint continues to grow under Jeff Walz
- Who wore it best? Listing the best to wear each number, part two
- Women’s basketball decimates Oregon State, reaches Final Four
- Louisville elevates to the Elite Eight with a 86-59 win over Stanford
- SGA executive top four discuss accomplishments
- Trustees, PSFCC hold an “everything on the table” listening session
Louisville hires Xavier’s Chris Mack
By Dalton Ray —
After not retaining acting head coach David Padgett, Louisville has hired Xavier coach Chris Mack. Considered to be a home-run hire, Mack’s contract is over seven years.
Newly appointed athletic director Vince Tyra met with Mack this weekend about the vacancy. Mack has been considered the front-runner for the position.
Mack, 48, coached at Xavier from 2009-18, putting together a 212-96 record. The Musketeers made eight NCAA appearances under Mack, reaching the Sweet 16 three times and the Elite Eight once.
This season, Xavier had a record-setting season and earned their first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Their 29 wins is second most in school history, but they were bounced in the second round of the tournament by Florida State.
Xavier’s all-time wins leader has been rumored for multiple major coaching jobs over the past five years.
You can followed Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal