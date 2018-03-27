Louisville hires Xavier’s Chris Mack

By Dalton Ray —

After not retaining acting head coach David Padgett, Louisville has hired Xavier coach Chris Mack. Considered to be a home-run hire, Mack’s contract is over seven years.

Newly appointed athletic director Vince Tyra met with Mack this weekend about the vacancy. Mack has been considered the front-runner for the position.

Mack, 48, coached at Xavier from 2009-18, putting together a 212-96 record. The Musketeers made eight NCAA appearances under Mack, reaching the Sweet 16 three times and the Elite Eight once.

This season, Xavier had a record-setting season and earned their first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Their 29 wins is second most in school history, but they were bounced in the second round of the tournament by Florida State.

Xavier’s all-time wins leader has been rumored for multiple major coaching jobs over the past five years.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal