Drafting the best women’s basketball team

Two weeks ago, we drafted the best men’s basketball team with a pool of players from 2001 to present. This week, we’re picking the best women’s basketball team.

Our pool of players ranges from the 2000-01 season to the current year. We applied the same rules as the men’s draft: Pick a starting five and one player off the bench.

Our draft order: Dalton Ray (DMR), Matt Bradshaw (MPB), Conner Farrell (CJF) and Micah Brown (MWB).

Draft recap:

1. Angel McCoughtry, 2005-09 (DMR)

2. Asia Durr, 2015- (MPB)

3. Shoni Schimmel, 2010-14 (CJF)

4. Myisha Hines-Allen, 2014-18 (MWB)

5. Arica Carter, 2014- (MWB)

6. Monique Reid, 2008-13 (CJF)

7. Cortnee Walton, 2012-17 (MPB)

8. Sara Nord, 2000-04 (DMR)

9. Jazz Covington, 2003-07 (DMR)

10. Tia Gibbs, 2010-14 (MPB)

11. Mariya Moore, 2014-17 (CJF)

12. Sara Hammond, 2011-15 (MWB)

13. Antonita Slaughter, 2010-14 (MWB)

14. Becky Burke, 2008-12 (CJF)

15. Bria Smith, 2011-15 (MPB)

16. Asia Taylor, 2009-14 (DMR)

17. Sheronne Vails, 2010-10 (DMR)

18. Lori Nero, 2002-03 (MPB)

19. Jude Schimmel, 2011-15 (CJF)

20. Sam Fuehring, 2015- (MWB)

21. Keisha Hines, 2007-11 (MWB)

22. Jazmine Jones, 2016- (CJF)

23. Marju Sober, 2013-17 (MPB)

24. Candyce Bingham, 2007-09 (DMR)

Team Ray: Nord (guard), McCoughtry (forward), Taylor (forward), Covington (forward), Vails (center), Bingham (sixth woman)

McCoughtry is the program’s leader in points, rebounds, steals and blocks. Nord is the all-time leader in assists and one of the school’s best 3-point shooters.

Add the athletic ability from Taylor, the physical presence of and scoring ability of Covington, the shot blocking of Vails and I have the most balanced team.

The all-around size of my ultra-talented team will create matchup issues for an opponent.

Team Bradshaw: Durr (guard), Gibbs (guard), Smith (guard), Nero (forward), Walton (center), Sober (sixth woman)

My squad brings a dangerous balance of athletic guards, skilled outside shooting and dangerous presence in the paint.

Durr is the most talented player on one of the best teams in program history. Walton is one of the winningest players in program history, standing out as a team leader and prolific rebounder.

Nero only played 2002-03, but led the team that season in ppg (17.4), rpg (9.4), field goal percentage (53.3) and blocks (37). Add 2008’s Kentucky Miss Basketball in Tia Gibbs and a 1,200 career point scorer in Bria Smith, and a formidable squad is formed.

Team Farrell: S. Schimmel (guard), Burke (guard), Jones (forward), Reid (forward), Moore (forward), J. Schimmel (sixth woman)

When drafting this time, I focused on scoring. With four members of the 1,000-point club I’d say I accomplished that.

My team will be able to fill it up inside and outside, with Reid playing the post around four 3-point shooters on the perimeter.

The play-making ability of S. Schimmel will make those shots on the perimeters easy to come by.

Team Farrell will reign because of its offensive prowess.

Team Brown: Carter (guard), Slaughter (forward), Hines-Allen (forward), Fuehring (forward), Hammond (center), Hines (sixth woman)

While there are no true point guards on my team, I believe the height and physicality of the players are what would ultimately lead this team to success.

Players like Feurhing, Slaughter and Hines will produce the rebounding and post presence down low, while players like Hines-Allen and Arica Carter would handle the ball and produce the scoring.

Voting results:

Through a Twitter poll, we asked our followers who had the best team.

Team Ray, 57 percent.

Team Bradshaw, 21 percent.

Team Farrell, 18 percent.

Team Brown, 4 percent.

