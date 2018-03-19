- Brief: Man attempts to assault Manual High School student near U of L
Who wore it best? Listing the best to wear each number, part one
By Dalton Ray —
Jersey numbers are a huge part of sports. When a player chooses a number, they aren’t just representing themselves, but everyone who donned the jersey prior to them.
For Louisville athletics, who wore each number best?
I’ve compiled a list, 0-100, of the best student-athletes to wear each jersey number.
A part of a five-week series, the list will be released 25 at a time. Numberless student-athletes (tennis, track, swimming, etc) will also be included. On the fifth week, I will release the top 10 best jersey numbers.
The criteria of this list include overall accomplishments and impact, not the most recognizable. With that, let’s jump into it.
Numberless – Kelsi Worrell, swimming (2012-16)
Two-time national champion. Is there anything else to say?
Numberless – Austen Childs, men’s tennis (2007-11)
The program’s only two-time All-American, tied for most all-time singles wins.
No. 0 – Terry Rozier, men’s basketball (2013-15)
Nearly led U of L to the Final Four in 2015, averaged 17.1 points per game as a sophomore.
Honorable mention(s): Audrey Rendon (softball, 2004-07)
No. 1 – Terrence Williams, MBB (2006-09)
One of the program’s best athletes since 2000, Williams was a four-year stud and an All-American as a senior.
HM: Ayeisha McFerran (field hockey, 2015- ), Frank Minnifield (football, 1979-82)
No. 2 – Russ Smith, MBB (2010-2014)
A consensus All-American and national champion, Smith is fifth all-time in scoring.
HM: Corey Ray (baseball, 2014-16), Myisha Hines-Allen (women’s basketball, 2013-18)
No. 3 – Peyton Siva MBB (2009-13)
The leader of the 2013 national title team, Siva is a second all-time in assists.
HM: Paolo DelPiccolo (men’s soccer, 2009-12)
No. 4 – Lancaster Gordon MBB (1980-84)
Gordon led U of L in scoring on the 1980 national title team.
HM: Tommy Barnes (BSL, 1991-93), David Padgett (MBB, 2004-07)
No. 5 – Teddy Bridgewater, football (2010-13)
A fan favorite, Bridgewater helped Louisville shock the world by downing Florida in the 2013 Sugar Bowl.
HM: Bergan Foley (LAX, 2008-11), Andrew Farrell (MSOC, 2010-13)
No. 6 – Kaylin Morissette, women’s lacrosse (2013-16)
One of the most decorated players in program history, Morissette is the program’s only three-time All-American.
HM: Alicja Wolney (SFT, 2011-14), Stuart Langrish (MSOC, 1997-00)
No. 7 – Chris Redman, FB (1996-99)
Redman rewrote the record books in his time at U of L, throwing for 12,451 yards and 84 touchdowns.
HM: Courtney Moore (SFT, 2004-07)
No. 8 – Lamar Jackson, FB (2015-17)
Speaking of record books, the 2016 Heisman winner owns the Louisville football record book.
HM: Charlie Tyra (MBB, 1953-57)
No. 9 – Lola Arslanbekova, volleyball (2009-12)
Multiple All-American selections and she is one of the program’s all-time best players.
HM: Lena Ustymenko (VB, 2002-05), Colin Rolfe (MSOC, 2009-11)
No. 10 – Arnold Jackson, FB (1997-00)
Jackson took advantage of the air-raid offense and sits in the top 10 of all receiving records.
HM: Gorgui Dieng (MBB, 2010-13), Junior Bridgeman (MBB, 1972-75)
No. 11 – Mark Jurich, baseball (2000-04)
Two-time All-American and was named to the C-USA All-Decade team (1995-2005).
HM: Becky Burke (WBB, 2008-12), Jeff Brohm (FB, 1990-93)
No. 12 – Brian Brohm, FB (2004-07)
Top 10 in all-time passing yards and touchdowns, Brohm led Louisville to a 2007 Orange Bowl win.
HM: Jazz Covington (WBB, 2003-07), Keola Calderon (SFT, 2000-03)
No. 13 – Sam Madison, FB (1993-96)
Three-year starter and set the record for most career interceptions (16) before being broken in 2000.
HM: Kristen Wadwell (SFT, 2006-10), Lacy Wood (SFT, 2003-06)
No. 14 – Sara Nord, WBB (2000-04)
Program’s assist leader, Nord is one of the best players of the 2000s.
HM: Butch Beard (MBB, 1966-69)
No. 15 – Faye Brust, LAX (2012-15)
Brust dominated while at U of L, netting 143 goals.
HM: Dave Ragone (FB, 1999-08)
No. 16 – Johnny Unitas, FB (1951-54)
The only retired jersey in football’s history, Unitas is one of the school’s most famous alumni and his statue sits inside Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.
No. 17 – Chris Dominguez, BSL (2007-09)
The program’s RBI-leader, Dominguez was one of the first MLB products under coach Dan McDonnell.
HM: Stefon LeFlors (FB, 2002-05)
No. 18 – Janelle Avila, field hockey (2004-07)
The all-time leader in points (172), Avila was the team’s first First Team All-American.
No. 19 – Michael Bush, FB (2003-06)
Bush is top 10 in career rushing yards and third with 39 rushing touchdowns.
HM: Chelsea Bemis (SFT, 2008-11), Ashley Herbst (LAX, 2011-14)
No. 20 – Milt Wagner, MBB (1981-86)
One the leaders on the 1986 title team, Wagner left as the program’s fourth all-time scorer.
HM: Whitney Arion (SFT, 2011-15)
No. 21 – Maryssa Becker, SFT (2014-17)
A standout on the mound and plate, Becker had 626 career strikeouts and 163 RBIs.
HM: Cortnee Daley (LAX, 2013-16)
No. 22 – Rodney McCray, MBB (1979-83)
One of the few members with 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, McCray was a key member of the 1980 title team.
HM: Katie Keller (SFT, 2011-14), Walter Peacock (FB, 1972-75)
No. 23 – Shoni Schimmel, WBB (2010-14)
Second all-time in scoring, Schimmel delivering Louisville to a historic postseason in 2013, including a national title appearance.
HM: LaBradford Smith (MBB, 1987-91)
No. 24 – Montrezl Harrell, MBB (2012-15)
Harrell electrified fans with his monstrous dunks and averaged 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds his final two years.
HM: Don Goldstein (MBB, 1956-59)
No. 25 – Asia Durr, WBB (2014-present)
On pace to be the program’s second all-time leading scorer, Durr is one of the program’s best-ever scorers.
HM: Tori Collins (SFT, 2009-12), Calvin Pryor (FB, 2011-14)
You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal