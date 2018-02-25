Swimming and Diving takes second at ACC Championships

By Matt Bradshaw —

Both men’s and women’s swimming and diving took second place at the 2018 ACC Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Men’s won two gold and three bronze medals for a final score of 1,170.5, trailing a dominant NC State (1,457).

Women’s won three golds, two bronze and a silver medal as they finished second place behind Virginia. Louisville’s Mallory Comerford was named swimmer of the meet.

1650 freestyle

Marcelo Acosta won bronze for the men with a time of 14:41.21. NC State’s Anton Ipsen finished with the gold medal in 14:31 for a new conference and meet record. Acosta tailed Ipsen early on, but was eclipsed by Notre Dame’s Zach Yeadon winning the silver medal in 14:34.60.

Sophie Cattermole took bronze for the women, finishing only 64 tenths of a second behind the silver medalist.

200 back

Nikkos Sofianidis led the men as he touched fifth place with a time of 1:41.86. NC State’s Coleman Stewart led the pack for the gold medal in 1:39.56.

Ashlyn Schoof was the top finisher for the women, touching third in the B-final with a time of 1:55.00. Teammate Alina Kendzior put up a 1:55.09 in the same heat.

200 breast

Evgenii Somov took one of the men’s gold medals as he swept the breaststroke with a time of 1:53.45. Somov initially trailed Georgia Tech’s Caio Pumputis, but the St. Petersburg native came back for a first-place victory by 40 tenths of a second.

Women’s took first, third, fourth and fifth place. Freshman Mariia Astashkina chased down Natalie Pierce of FSU to win the gold medal by four-tenths of a second. Rachael Bradford won the bronze medal, while Lauren James and Morgan Frieson were fourth and fifth, respectively.

200 butterfly

Grace Oglesby swept the fly for the Cardinals, winning the gold in 1:53.87. Oglesby had to chase down Virginia’s Jen Marrkand in the final 50 yards to get the victory.

100 freestyle

Comerford won gold and set a new meet record with a time of 46.65. This is just one-tenth faster than her meet record she set a year ago when she also took gold. Lainy Visscher finished fifth behind her teammate with a time of 48.22.

400 free relay

Men’s won their final bronze of the Championship in the 400 free relay. Nick Albiero, Andrej Barna, Somov and Zach Harding combined for a 2:51.09 time.

Women’s set a new school record as they took silver in the 400 free relay. Lainey Visscher, Casey Fanz, Arina Openysheva and Comerford combined for a 3:10.73 time.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal